“Creates confusion and a lack of confidence” - Former Real Madrid director Predrag Mijatovic takes aim at Carlo Ancelotti following Arsenal UCL loss

Former Real Madrid director Predrag Mijatovic has criticized Carlo Ancelotti after his side's Champions League defeat to Arsenal on Tuesday, April 8. He called out the Italian tactician for his approach after a disappointing loss.

Ad

The Gunners shocked the 15-time European champions with an emphatic 3-0 victory in the first leg of the quarter-final tie at the Emirates. After a goalless first half, Arsenal put their foot on the pedal and played great attacking football. Declan Rice scored a magnificent free-kick to give his side the lead in the 58th minute.

Just 12 minutes later, the Gunners received another free kick, and Rice produced another extraordinary moment as he slotted it into the top right corner. Mikel Merino then found the back of the net with an excellent finish in the 75th minute, capping off a historic European night for Arsenal.

Ad

Trending

Speaking about Real Madrid's performance on Cadena SER, former club director Mijatovic took aim at Ancelotti for his approach with he players. He said (via Madrid Universal):

“He wants to please everyone. At a club as big as Real Madrid, there have always been starters and substitutes, like Nacho or Guti, who were super-subs.

"Ancelotti expects more from some players who are neither physically nor mentally in the right condition to perform as he wants, and that creates confusion and a lack of confidence."

Ad

Arsenal will face Madrid in the second leg of the tie at the Bernabeu on April 16.

Predrag Mijatovic hits out at Real Madrid players for display against Arsenal

Speaking to the aforementioned outlet, Mijatovic was critical in his assessment of how the players performed as well in Real Madrid's 0-3 loss to the Gunners.

Mijatovic admitted that this Madrid side seems different from how they were last season when they were crowned European champions. He said:

Ad

"I do not see the kind of reaction we saw from Madrid last season. I saw impotence, especially in the players’ faces, as if they were thinking, ‘Let us just get out of this, 3–0 is fine.’ And that is what worries me.”

Mijatovic also addressed Kylian Mbappe's arrival at the club this season, claiming that it could be affecting Vinicius Junior's form. He added:

Ad

“Since Mbappe arrived, Vinicius has shown a bit of fear – uncertainty about what to do now, especially in trying to convince the Madridistas who is better."

Finally, when asked about the reverse fixture in Madrid, Mijatovic seemed unconvinced of his former side's chances against Arsenal.

“If the team turns up like this, it will be very dangerous.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshaye Raphael Akshaye is a journalist who covers European football at Sportskeeda, with Chelsea FC being his favorite team. He was introduced to the sport at a young age by his brother and has been interested in both playing and watching football since.



Akshaye tried his hand at a professional football career before joining Sportskeeda. Although it didn't work out, his passion for the sport lives on through his writing, where he can use the knowledge he has amassed over the years. Know More