"Credit where it's due" "What a show of steel and character" - Manchester United fans change their opinion on 29-year-old after 'monstrous' display against West Ham 

Manchester United fans lauded Harry Maguire for his fantastic performance against West Ham United in the Premier League on October 30.

Maguire returned to the starting lineup after a lengthy absence under Erik ten Hag. A lack of form and a hamstring injury kept the club captain on the sidelines.

He has played just seven matches in all competitions, starting just four.

He looked good against FC Sheriff in the Europa League clash midweek after being subbed on late in the game as United won 3-0.

Hence, Ten Hag decided to hand the Englishman a start against West Ham at Old Trafford.

Maguire utilized the opportunity perfectly as he put on a defensive masterclass against the Hammers. He made eight clearances and one tackle and also blocked three shots.

Maguire has often come under criticism from Manchester United fans for his poor performances over the years. However, they changed their opinion of the 29-year-old after a spectacular performance against West Ham United.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from Manchester United fans to Mauire's performance:

𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐚'𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐫 🔰 @CantonasCoIIar Credit where it's due, Harry Maguire was solid. Credit where it's due, Harry Maguire was solid.

Alex Turk @AlexCTurk GET INNNNN!!!



David de Gea. You f*****g icon. Dalot, Martinez, Maguire, Shaw. Sensational.



What a show of steel and character to hold on to that. WHAT A WIN! GET INNNNN!!!David de Gea. You f*****g icon. Dalot, Martinez, Maguire, Shaw. Sensational.What a show of steel and character to hold on to that. WHAT A WIN!

UnitedMuppetiers @Muppetiers De Gea absolutely fantastic at the end, Maguire too with some absolutely key blocks. Jesus I did not want to say a word there. That was scary! De Gea absolutely fantastic at the end, Maguire too with some absolutely key blocks. Jesus I did not want to say a word there. That was scary!

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ Wasn’t the most composed performance from Maguire at the start, but him and Dalot saved us the 3 points today (and De Gea made some great saves as well) Wasn’t the most composed performance from Maguire at the start, but him and Dalot saved us the 3 points today (and De Gea made some great saves as well)

ʀʏᴀɴ @Utd_Ryan_ David De Gea and Harry Maguire had some heroic moments in the second half. Fair play to both. David De Gea and Harry Maguire had some heroic moments in the second half. Fair play to both.

Kam #8🏁 @Culturecams Great block from maguire. Hes been a beast in the air today. You gotta hit him differently. Thats his bread and butter. Cmonnnn mannn, ITS TOO EASY. Great block from maguire. Hes been a beast in the air today. You gotta hit him differently. Thats his bread and butter. Cmonnnn mannn, ITS TOO EASY.

Muhammad Butt @muhammadbutt Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot and David de Gea all put on monstrous displays in that second-half. didn’t think they had a rearguard like that in them tbh. Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot and David de Gea all put on monstrous displays in that second-half. didn’t think they had a rearguard like that in them tbh.

Jordan @FourFourJordan MATEEEEEEEEEEE. My arse was pulsating there. De Gea fair fucks he was incredible.



Dalot, Martinez and Maguire in the second half were flawless. MATEEEEEEEEEEE. My arse was pulsating there. De Gea fair fucks he was incredible. Dalot, Martinez and Maguire in the second half were flawless.

Jordan @FourFourJordan Fair play to Maguire at the end there. Looked possessed. Huge block, huge tackle, unreal in the air. Fair play to Maguire at the end there. Looked possessed. Huge block, huge tackle, unreal in the air.

Marcus Rashford scored the only goal of the game in the first half with a thumping header. The strike also marked the 24-year-old's 100th goal for the club.

However, David Moyes' side provided some late scares. However, solid performances from Maguire, Diogo Dalot, and David de Gea helped Ten Hag's side secure all three points.

United sit in sixth spot in the Premier League table with the win and have 23 points from 12 games.

Erik ten Hag said Manchester United signed players with character in the summer

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United signed Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, and Antony during the summer transfer window.

Ten Hag said that the club needed characters in their ranks, as the Dutchman told Sky Sports (via Manchester Evening News):

"We searched for six characters. Football skills are one thing, but personality is another thing, First, everyone needs to fit into the team, but you need also the emotional types, especially I think here at United. We strive for perfection, it's where we strive for determination and resilience."

He added:

"You need such types and I think we added some and you can see the effect. I think we are well co-operating with our fans, there is a connection, and there's a vibe."

Ten Hag claimed that he wants Manchester United to return to their illustrious stature and they are working towards the same. He said:

"We need to keep that going. What is in the past is history, we need to look in the future, we have to build our future, together with the fans and we are in that process. My aim is to win games first, secondly, to restore Man United where they belong. That's at the top of football. That's what we are working for every day, the best we can."

The Red Devils will next face Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League on November 3.

