"Credit to their work ethic"- Arsenal player heaps praise on star duo

Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino has lauded Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe for their work ethic in training sessions at London Colney.

Saka and Smith Rowe have been key to the club's success this season. They were promoted to the first team in 2018-19. Saka became a regular the following campaign, whilst Smith Rowe did so last season.

Patino is also a product of the Gunners' youth academy. The 18-year-old scored on his first-team debut in the EFL Cup. The midfielder said about Saka and Smith Rowe:

"Bukayo and Emile are obviously very talented players, but I think what also separates them from a lot of other talented players who have come through is their attitude, their mindset and how humble they are," said Patino as per HITC.

He continued:

"It's very difficult coming straight from Hale End to London Colney and then getting straight to the first team without really going on loan. That's a credit to their work ethic and what they do every day."

Saka has bagged nine goals and five assists in 28 league games this season. Meanwhile, Smith Rowe has scored nine goals and provided two assists in 24 league outings, helping the Gunners to fourth place in the points table.

Arsenal need to sign a striker to complement Saka and Smith Rowe

Arsenal vs Leicester City - Premier League

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have formed a formidable partnership with Alexandre Lacazette in attack this season.

Lacazette has scored just four goals but has provided seven assists in 23 league games. The 30-year-old's link-up play and ability to get his teammates involved has played a key role in Smith Rowe and Saka's success.

The Frenchman's contract expires at the end of the season, though, and he is not been offered a new deal yet. The Gunners are looking to sign a younger top-quality striker in the summer after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departed for Barcelona in January.

afcstuff @afcstuff thesun.co.uk/sport/18020867… Arsenal are ready to quadruple Bukayo Saka’s salary to reflect his status as one of their most important players, with the club now preparing to offer him a new weekly deal worth around £125,000 to end any speculation about a summer move. [Mark Irwin] #afc Arsenal are ready to quadruple Bukayo Saka’s salary to reflect his status as one of their most important players, with the club now preparing to offer him a new weekly deal worth around £125,000 to end any speculation about a summer move. [Mark Irwin] #afc thesun.co.uk/sport/18020867…

The Gunners parted ways with the Gabon striker after he was frozen out of the first team and stripped of the club's captaincy by manager Mikel Arteta due to disciplinary breaches. Arsenal, though, did not sign a replacement for the 32-year-old.

Arsenal need to bring a striker who can link up with Saka and Smith Rowe to continue their progress under Arteta.

