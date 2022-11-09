 Cried everyday for months, Teased mercilessly for his heavy Madeiran accent - Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo almost quit football due to bullying and homesickness 

A new book, ‘Messi vs Ronaldo: One Rivalry, Two GOATs, and the Era That Remade the World’s Game’, has shed light on Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s early-career struggles. According to authors Joshua Robinson and Jonathan Clegg, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner nearly quit football due to incessant bullying at Sporting Lisbon’s academy (via The Sun).

Widely hailed as one of the greatest players in the history of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo started his professional career at Sporting Lison. The Portuguese outfit recruited him when he was only 12 years old, and according to the book, the transition was not easy.

Ronaldo, who was born in Madeira, was heavily teased by other kids at the academy for his heavy Madeiran accent. He was often caught up in bust-ups in the schoolyard. In the classroom, too, he got into trouble. It has been claimed that he once threw a chair at his teacher when he felt they were making fun of the way he spoke.

The book further claims that Cristiano Ronaldo missed his family and friends and cried for months. Directors at Sporting even supposedly threatened to send him home if he did not clean up his act, as they were not happy with his poor grades.

Eventually, however, it was decided that the Manchester United no. 7 should focus more on football, and the academy allowed him to quietly quit his studies.

Ronaldo got his big break in a pre-season friendly in 2003, when his Sporting Lison took on the mighty Manchester United. The Portuguese sensation did not score or assist, but his ability to take on players impressed Sir Alex Ferguson. On August 12, he joined the Red Devils for a €19 million fee.

Sporting fitness coach Carlos Bruno hails Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s dedication

According to the book, ‘Messi vs Ronaldo: One Rivalry, Two GOATs, and the Era That Remade the World’s Game’, Sporting did not allow Cristiano Ronaldo inside the gymnasium. At the time, Sporting were strict about not exposing young players to rigorous muscle-building exercises.

Ronaldo, however, was determined, too bulk up, and it has been claimed that he used to sneak out of the dormitory late at night to hit the weights. Sporting eventually caught him and gave him detention. The Manchester United legend still did not stop and used water-filled buckets as weights in the shower.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Bournemouth's players brought out the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration in the Carabao Cup last night 🥶 Bournemouth's players brought out the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration in the Carabao Cup last night 🥶 https://t.co/oD4qnW1SVT

When the buckets were intercepted, he started strapping weights around his ankles and racing cars on the street.

The ball was once taken away from him to keep him from overdoing it. He found a bowl of fruit and started juggling with oranges.

Sporting fitness coach Carlos Bruno recalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s inhuman dedication and lauded him for it. He said (via The Sun):

“He always wanted more.

“Most players, when the training goes on too long, they say, ‘Hey, coach, too much water kills the plant, you know?’ Cristiano was a guy who always wanted more water in the plant.”

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes