"Criminal that Maguire has been chosen over him", "Absolutely scandalous" - Arsenal fans accuse Gareth Southgate of 'favoritism' for leaving 24-year-old out of England squad

Arsenal fans have launched a scathing attack on England manager Gareth Southgate for leaving Gunners defender Ben White out of the latest Three Lions squad.

Club football will come to a temporary halt after this weekend, with international fixtures set to take place next week. Southgate's England are among the teams in action during the break.

The Three Lions are scheduled to face Italy and Germany in the UEFA Nations League on September 23 and 26 respectively. And, Southgate has now named his squad for those matches.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka have earned a place in England's squad for the upcoming games. However, White, who has four international caps under his belt, has been left out.

White has started in each of the Gunners' six Premier League matches this season, albeit out of position at right-back. Southgate, though, has picked Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Marc Guehi, Conor Coady, John Stones and Fikayo Tomori ahead of the 24-year-old.

It is worth noting that the centre-back has clocked more minutes than Maguire, Coady and Stones this season. Hence, the decision to leave him out of the England squad has left many Arsenal fans infuriated.

A section of Gunners supporters took to Twitter to rip into Three Lions coach Southgate for snubbing White.

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 Ben White is quickly becoming one of the most underrated players in the Premier League. Absolutely scandalous to leave him out of an England squad that includes Harry Maguire and Conor Coady. Ben White is quickly becoming one of the most underrated players in the Premier League. Absolutely scandalous to leave him out of an England squad that includes Harry Maguire and Conor Coady.

One Arsenal fan wrote:

"How on earth does Ben White not get into that England squad? Offers a top option at CB and RB. Absolutely ludicrous decision to leave him out."

evan 》 @afcevan How on earth does Ben White not get into that England squad. Offers a top option at CB and RB. Absolutely ludicrous decision to leave him out. How on earth does Ben White not get into that England squad. Offers a top option at CB and RB. Absolutely ludicrous decision to leave him out.

GABEAST ✍🏿 @AfcGabeast Ben White is 100 times better than both Coady and Maguire in every footballing aspect. Southgate is so dumb. Ben White is 100 times better than both Coady and Maguire in every footballing aspect. Southgate is so dumb. https://t.co/znk41tc0b9

HT @half_turn England @England Gareth Southgate has named a 28-man squad for our #ThreeLions ' upcoming games against Italy and Germany: Gareth Southgate has named a 28-man squad for our #ThreeLions' upcoming games against Italy and Germany: Coady over Ben White is mad. twitter.com/England/status… Coady over Ben White is mad. twitter.com/England/status…

Another supporter accused Southgate of 'favoritism' for picking Maguire over White and wrote:

"Maguire started two Premier League games this season, lost both of them and conceded 6 goals and he is in the team over Ben White, [that] is absolute mad. Favoritism is not the way to go for it when you have a World Cup to play."

Arsenal ANOOP @ArsenalAnoop

#Southgateout Maguire started two pl games this season lost both of them and conceded 6 goals and he is in the team over Ben white is absolute mad. Favoritism is not the way to go for it when you have a World Cup to play. Maguire started two pl games this season lost both of them and conceded 6 goals and he is in the team over Ben white is absolute mad. Favoritism is not the way to go for it when you have a World Cup to play.#Southgateout

Ndubueze Prince Chiagoziem @NdubuezePrince5 If Eric Dier goes to the World Cup over Ben White it will be the stupidest decision I’ve ever seen. If Eric Dier goes to the World Cup over Ben White it will be the stupidest decision I’ve ever seen.

Woz @ArsenalWoz Imagine leaving Ben White out of the England squad, thick as fuck that Southgate mug. Imagine leaving Ben White out of the England squad, thick as fuck that Southgate mug.

J͛a͛k͛e͛ 🌶 @AFCJake2 Ben White has been a top tier cb so far. Criminal that Maguire has been chosen over him. Ben White has been a top tier cb so far. Criminal that Maguire has been chosen over him.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place between November and December. With the tournament just two months away, many believe the squad that will travel to Qatar will be similar to the one named by Southgate now.

It thus remains to be seen if White can force his way into the 52-year-old's plans over the next two months. Manchester United's Jadon Sancho is another notable absentee in England's latest squad.

White has helped Arsenal to flying start this term

Mikel Arteta's side have made a flying start to their 2022-23 season after missing out on a top-four finish in the Premier League last term. They currently sit atop the table with 15 points to their name.

The Gunners have won five and lost one of their six league games so far and enjoy a one-point lead over Manchester City. They will be hopeful of maintaining their form as the season progresses.

