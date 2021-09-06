"Cristiano arrived on Friday, which we knew was bad news for us" - Manchester United player's agent laments Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United sparked a lot of excitement this summer.

However, Donny van de Beek's agent isn't too impressed as the Portuguese's arrival means his client would go further down the pecking order at the club.

Guido Albers, who acts as the Red Devils midfielder's agent, remarked:

"Cristiano arrived on Friday, which we knew was bad news for us. Pogba plays on the left, and with Cristiano’s arrival it means another extra player in midfield, with Pogba moving away from the left."

Donny van de Beek's agent claims Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Man Utd was "bad news"

"We had conversations with Solskjaer and the board. We took the initiative to find a club and our search ended at Everton. We opened talks with Marcel Brands and Farhad Moshiri.

"On Monday night [before deadline day] we received a call from Solskjaer and the club who told us that a transfer was out of question and that he had to report himself to training the next morning."

Despite his fears, Guido Albers thinks his client will get the chance to impress at Old Trafford this season.

He continued:

"The perspective now is that we stated that Donny is not a Carabao Cup player, or FA Cup player, or to play only in European games. Donny went to England to play in the Premier League."

Manchester United hope Cristiano Ronaldo transfer will convince Paul Pogba to stay

"The way the conversation went this time [with Solskjaer] compared to last summer... things are much more clear now. I have full expectations that Donny will get his chance now."

"Donny worked extremely hard in the summer. He only had seven days off. For the rest of the summer he trained to become top fit. He is totally ready."

Donny van de Beek joined Manchester United in a €39 million transfer from Ajax ahead of last season. However, he didn't get many opportunities during the campaign, making just four starts in the Premier League. It remains to be seen if his situation will change this term.

Since joining Manchester United, Donny van de Beek has spent most of his time on the bench

Cristiano Ronaldo to lead Manchester United's title charge this season

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a two-year deal with Manchester United after leaving Juventus this summer. He arrived at Old Trafford in a transfer window that also saw players like Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane join the club.

The 36-year-old is expected to lead Manchester United's mission to displace local rivals Manchester City from the throne of English football.

The Red Devils will face Newcastle United in their next Premier League fixture, and Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his first appearance for the club during the encounter.

