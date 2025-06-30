“Cristiano called me that every day” - Ex-Real Madrid star reveals Cristiano Ronaldo called him ‘Bichito’ because they were similar

Former Real Madrid star Jese Rodriguez has claimed that Portuguese superstar and ex-Los Blancos teammate Cristiano Ronaldo lovingly called him 'Bichito'. The 32-year-old made the claim in a recent interview with Spanish outlet AS.

A product of Madrid's famed Castilla academy, Jese was widely regarded as one of the best young players of his generation. A skilful winger, he turned heads as he racked up eight goals and six assists in 31 appearances in his debut campaign at the senior level (2013/14).

However, a major anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in the summer of 2014 derailed his career, and he was never the same player upon his return. He moved to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a reported €25 million fee in 2016, but he wasn't able to establish himself at the Parc des Princes either.

A slew of loan spells and free transfers followed, but none of the moves were able to bring his career back on track. He is set to depart from Malaysian side Johor Da'Rul Tazim on July 1, with his future unknown as yet.

Despite the hardships he endured through his career, Jese fondly recalled his time at Real Madrid, where Ronaldo nicknamed him 'Bichito' (Little Bicho). He was christened as such due to the similarities between his style of play and that of the Portuguese superstar, who was nicknamed 'El Bicho' (The Bug).

Jese said (via O Jogo):

"Cristiano? We lost touch a while ago, but I am convinced that if we see each other or write to him, we will speak. (They called him 'Bichito'.) True, (Ronaldo) liked it and so did I. Cristiano called me that every day."

At the age of 40, the Portuguese icon is still delivering stellar performances, plying his trade for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely considered one of the greatest players in Real Madrid's history

Legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo marked an era of sheer dominance in Spanish and European football at Real Madrid.

The Portugal captain spent nine greatly successful seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu between 2009 and 2018. He racked up videogame-like numbers for Los Blancos, with an eyewatering 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 games (1.33 goal contributions per game).

In Madrid, Ronaldo lifted every individual honour possible, including four Ballon d'Ors, three European Golden Boots, three LaLiga golden boots and six Champions League golden boots, among countless others. He also helped fill up Real's trophy cabinet, lifting four UCL titles, two league titles, two Copas del Rey, three FIFA Club World Cup titles and multiple domestic and continental supercups.

As it stands, the legendary Portuguese attacker is the highest-scoring player in Real Madrid history, a whopping 96 goals clear of second-placed Karim Benzema.

