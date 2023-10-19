"Cristiano and Jr doing the SIUU together", "Future GOAT" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's son reportedly joins Al-Nassr academy team

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is following in his father's footsteps as he's reportedly joined Al-Nassr's U13s team.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Ronaldo's eldest son will start training with his new teammates in the next few days. The 13-year-old will wear the number seven shirt which has become synonymous with his father throughout his illustrious career.

Cristiano Ronaldo is claimed to have once said (via Romano):

"My son tells me: dad, hold on a few more years, I want to play with you!”.

That may be a bit of an ask given the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is 38 years old. However, he's on track to becoming a football star himself having previously played in Manchester United's youth team during his father's second spell at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is a forward who boasts silky skills, tricking his way past opponents during his spell with the Red Devils. He has big shoes to fill if he's to carve out a career similar to his five-time UEFA Champions League-winning dad.

The Portuguese icon has become the greatest goalscorer in history at both club and international level. He's bagged 726 goals and 231 assists in 979 club games.

'CR7' has also managed 127 goals and 45 assists in 203 caps for Portugal. He recently became the first player in history to reach 200 international appearances.

Fans are excited to see how Ronaldo's son fares and one fan has even backed him to become a future great:

"Future GOAT."

Another fan wants to see the Al-Nassr superstar and his son produce his trademark 'Siuu' celebration:

"Cristiano and Jr doing the SIUU together."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Ronaldo Jr joining the Saudi Pro League giants' academy:

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother reveals how the Al-Nassr superstar has mentored his son

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother has high hopes for her grandson.

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro claimed in 2021 that the Portugal captain's son is better than he was at his age. She told ESPN:

"At his age, he plays better than Ronaldo. At that age, Ronaldo didn't have a coach but today Ronaldo is his son's teacher."

Aveiro touched on Ronaldo Jr's past spells at Juventus and United claiming that he told his father that he wanted to play for Sporting CP:

"He's already saying 'Dad, when we move to Lisbon I want to play for Sporting. Now he's starting out at Manchester [United]. Seeing the two of them together at Sporting was my dream, it would be spectacular."

Ronaldo is the perfect mentor given the extraordinary career he's enjoyed. He's won titles in England, Spain, and Italy and is recognized as one of the hardest-working athletes in history.