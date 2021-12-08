“Cristiano cannot be judged” – Rio Ferdinand hits out at critics claiming Ronaldo can’t press high for Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has hit back at Cristiano Ronaldo's critics. The Red Devils legend believes the claims of the Portuguese star not pressing are rubbish.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the spotlight this season. Many fans believe the Manchester United star is not contributing enough when the team is out of possession. However, he has been making things up with his goals, scoring 12 in all competitions. But the issue of his 'lack of pressing' has been the main discussion point for weeks.

Manchester United's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace saw Cristiano Ronaldo work hard in attack. Ferdinand was quick to jump to the defense of his former Manchester United teammate at the first chance. He believes critics are not looking at the stats and are blindly accusing the Portuguese of not doing well in pressing. He said:

"People say Cristiano cannot press. I looked at Cristiano's stats from the last few weeks gone by and from different games at different points in the season and he is up there in Man United's team at the top, in terms of intensity, sprints, sprint distances and we are judging him on an age. Cristiano cannot be judged like any other 36 or 37-year-old. He is a different specimen, completely. We have never seen a specimen like this, someone who takes care of themselves like he does."

Ferdinand further added:

"There has been nobody before, or now, like that, so you have got to judge him separately. You can't judge him like an OAP. I looked like an OAP at those kinds of ages, this guy doesn't. Don't keep judging it on 'he's too old, he can't keep doing it'. At the moment, Ronaldo is doing it, leave it. You are going to have to manage him, I get that. But you cannot sit here and tell me that this guy cannot run and he cannot press, because we saw it [against Palace]."

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United?

Manchester United face Young Boys on Wednesday in the Champions League. It will be Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge of the Red Devils in the European competition.

The Manchester United side have some tricky fixtures against Norwich City, Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion coming up before the busy festive period.

