“Cristiano is just a little into his abs” - Rapper Iggy Azalea makes choice clear in Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi GOAT debate

Rapper Iggy Azalea has outlined why she prefers Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo. The two superstars of modern football are in the twilight of their career, but remain the epitome of excellence.

The world, however, remains divided on who reigns supreme among the two. The Argentinean maestro has won the FIFA World Cup, and has a record eight Ballon d'Ors to his name.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is a goalmachine who, at 40 years old, is still going strong. The Portuguese superstar has scored 938 goals from 1281 games, and has his sights on the magical 1000 goal mark.

Azalea was on Kick streamer N3on's livestream on Monday, when she was asked to chose between the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and Lionel Messi. As cited by Mundo Deportivo, the Australian rapper and songwriter gave a prompt response, siding with the Argentinean.

“I like Messi more,” said Azalea.

Azalea went on to explain the reason behind her choice, pointing out that she prefers La Pulga because he is humble.

“[Cristiano] is just a little into his abs and stuff. Messi is a little bit more humble,” said Azalea.

Lionel Messi is in the final six months of his contract with Inter Miami, and is yet to sign a new deal. Ronaldo, meanwhile, extended his stay with Al-Nassr this summer and is preparing for the new season.

Are Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo friends?

Lionel Messi once acknowledged that he is not friends with Cristiano Ronaldo. The two superstars have pushed each other to the limits of their capabilities throughout their career.

Speaking to DSports in June last year, however, the diminutive magician said that he has a lot of respect for his long-term rival.

"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo and for the career he’s had and continues to have, because he’s still competing at the highest level," said Messi.

He continued:

"The competition with him was on the pitch. Each of us wanted to do the best for our team. Obviously, as always, everything stayed on the field. Off the pitch, we are two normal people. We’re not friends obviously because we don’t spend time together, but we’ve always treated each other with a lot of respect."

The legendary duo have faced each other 36 times in his career so far. While the Argentine has won 16 games, the Portuguese has come out on top on 11 occasions.

