“Cristiano is the kind of player that every manager wants” – Mourinho’s old comments ironically resurface as Manchester United superstar Ronaldo struggles to find new club

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been the subject of intense transfer speculation this summer amid reports that he is keen to leave the Red Devils. After failing to attract interest from top clubs over the last few weeks, old comments from Jose Mourinho claiming that every manager would want to sign the Portuguese attacker have resurfaced.

The comments were made during Jose Mourinho's spell as Manchester United manager, with Ronaldo still plying his trade at Real Madrid. The Spanish giants were undergoing a difficult spell at the period amid a run of unfavorable results, and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was heavily linked with a return to Old Trafford.

Reacting to the speculation, Mourinho tried to explain that his countryman would be a dream signing for any manager.

"Madrid is on fire - the results are not good," the Portuguese tactician told a press conference, as quoted by Manchester Evening News. "But it's a club where I worked for three years and I care about the club.

"I think I should be the last one to add some fuel to the fire. To put some water on the fire, I would say Cristiano is the kind of player that every manager wants, every club wants, but only one manager can have and only one club can have - Zidane and Real Madrid. That's my feeling."

Judging by what has happened to Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, it wouldn't be far fetched to say Jose Mourinho has been proven wrong. The attacker reportedly asked Manchester United to sanction his exit last month, with his agent offering him to a host of top clubs across Europe.

Unfortunately, no one has shown any interest in signing the 37-year-old so far. The likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have all publicly distanced themselves from the attacker.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to return to action with Manchester United

There are still uncertainties surrounding the attacker's future at Old Trafford.

After failing to get the attention of top clubs in recent weeks, staying put at Old Trafford seems to be the likeliest option for Ronaldo. Following his extended break, the player has finally made his return to the club.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also announced via his Instagram page that he'll return to the pitch when United take on Rayo Vallecano in a friendly game this Sunday.

"Sunday, the King plays," he wrote.

