“Cristiano was left behind a little bit”: Ex-Manchester United coach on how Lionel Messi’s ‘flying’ season inspired Cristiano Ronaldo to Ballon d’Or

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has revealed that Lionel Messi's stunning season made Cristiano Ronaldo work harder. He claims that the Barcelona legend's constant goals was the spark that got the Al-Nassr superstar to aim for the top.
Speaking to Action Network, Meulensteen said that Ronaldo stayed an extra season at Manchester United because of Sir Alex Ferguson. He added that Ronaldo's dream at that time was to play for Real Madrid, but the Barcelona legend's performance made him aim higher and go for the GOAT tag. He said via GOAL:
"Cristiano had a desire and motivation to one day play for Real Madrid and Cristiano honoured his word to Sir Alex [Ferguson] by staying at the club for an extra year and then he went to Madrid. When he then went there, he had a great education and foundations from what he had learnt at United."
"He was a great trainer, fantastic professional and always trained hard and wanted to do extra to maximise his performances. Apart from being successful at the club and winning trophies, he had his own personal journey to become the best player in the world and he knew every day that he was working towards that and against the competition from the likes of Lionel Messi."
"That is a testament to him because when Messi was flying in one season and scoring so many goals and Cristiano was left behind a little bit, it's easy to throw in the towel. But he never did and actually picked up the glove and worked even harder."
"The following season he was then top goalscorer and won the Ballon d'Or and that is a testament to him back then and now as he is looking after himself at 40 and looks in good shape, plays in Saudi and for the national team scoring important goals."
Cristiano Ronaldo scored 33 goals in his first season at Real Madrid, while Lionel Messi got 47 in the same time frame. The two notched 53 goals each in the following season before the Argentine scored 73 and left the Portuguese behind despite his then career best tally of 60 goals.
Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo is coming to an end
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are close to calling it a time on their careers and have admitted that they are at their final club. Both players have stated they want to retire at Inter Miami and Al-Nassr, respectively, and are in talks to extend their contracts.
Messi has taken the lead in their rivalry for the Ballon d'Or. The Argentine has eight trophies in his tally, while Ronaldo is left behind with five.
Lionel Messi also managed to win the FIFA World Cup in 2022, while Ronaldo is aiming to get his hands on the trophy in 2026.