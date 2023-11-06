“Cristiano is number 1 in the world” - Al-Nassr coach makes emphatic Cristiano Ronaldo statement after win over Al-Khaleej 

Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is the "number one" player in the world after his stunning goal against Al-Khaleej last weekend.

Ronaldo continued his goal-scoring run with a spectacular strike from outside the box in the 26th minute that left Al-Khaleej goalkeeper Marwan Al-Haidari with no chance.

It set the Knights of Najd on their way to another victory, with Aymeric Laporte consolidating all three points with a goal after the break.

Castro, who took the reigns of Al-Nassr in July after Rudi Garcia's dismissal, has now lavished praise on the 38-year-old for his "fantastic" strike. He said (via Flashscore):

"He makes everything look easy. It's a fantastic goal. Cristiano is number 1 in the world. He's a fantastic person and a professional. It's incredible. For me, he's an example for all the world and deserves the best always. It's fantastic."

After scoring 14 goals in 19 games for Al Nassr in all competitions last season, Ronaldo has upped the ante with 15 goals in 16 appearances this season. In the Saudi Pro League, he has scored 12 in just 11 matches.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward will return to action tomorrow (November 7) against Al-Duhail in the AFC Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still firing at the age of 38

While his days of elite-level football might be over, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to fire goals, left, right and centre. After leaving Europe for a new chapter in Saudi Arabia last December, he's breathed new life into his career.

In 35 games so far, the forward has scored 29 goals for Al-Nassr, while guiding them to the Arab Club Champions Cup in August as Ronaldo netted both their goals in the final.

The 38-year-old was criticized for a lack of consistency during his first season at the club, but has improved on that count too this time around. As a result of Ronaldo's searing run, Al-Nassr are now strong contenders for the Saudi Pro League.