"Cristiano Ronaldo was 100x the player at his age" - Fans unhappy with Kylian Mbappe's performance in Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Valladolid

Real Madrid fans have criticized Kylian Mbappe on X after he struggled to make an impact in their 3-0 win against Valladolid on Sunday, August 25. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG_ superstar has now failed to register a goal contribution in his first two LaLiga games since joining Los Blancos this summer.

The first half remained goalless at the Santiago Bernabeu. Federico Valverde then broke the deadlock in the 50th minute from an outstanding free-kick 25 yards out. The visitors threatened to equalize, but were unable to apply the finishing touch. Brahim Diaz (88') and Endrick (90+6') scored one goal apiece to seal a 3-0 win for Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe struggled during his 86 minutes on the pitch. The 25-year-old created zero big chances, missed two big chances, made no key passes, and lost three duels.

One fan reacted by comparing Kylian Mbappe to Cristiano Ronaldo during the latter's tenure at Los Blancos:

"Mbappe is nowhere looking like the main man. Cristiano Ronaldo was 100x the player at his age. Showing up for the ball beating the man creating, scoring."

Another fan tweeted:

"Debate over. Mbappe can’t even score against newly promoted teams, he’s washed"

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

"They’ll soon regret going after him for ages," one fan posted

"We were told he’s smashing Messi and Ronaldo’s goal records," another fan added

"We got scammed," one fan typed

"007 im there," one fan tipped Mbappe to fail to register a goal or assist in his first seven league games

"Mbappe has not really been playing well and I don’t see him succeeding in Real Madrid," another chimed in

How did Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid fare in their 3-0 win against Valladolid?

Despite Kylian Mbappe struggling for form, Real Madrid bounced back from their 1-1 draw against Mallorca last week to defeat Valladolid on Sunday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Los Blancos dominated possession with 64 percent of the ball. They also completed 596 passes with an accuracy of 92 percent. On the other hand, the visitors had 36 percent possession and completed 292 passes with an accuracy of 82 percent.

Real Madrid were also more threatening in attack, landing 17 shots with nine being on target, with an xG of 1.90. Valladolid mustered eight shots in total, however, were unable to land any effort on target, garnering an xG of 0.42 in the process.

