Cristiano Ronaldo and 2 other Saudi Pro League stars named in Portugal squad for EURO qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo is among three Saudi Pro League stars who have been called up by Roberto Martinez for Portugal's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Slovakia and Luxembourg this month.

Al-Hilal's Ruben Neves and Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Otavio are in the team. Big names like Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias are also in the squad.

The 2016 European champions play Slovakia on September 8 and take on Luxembourg three days later. Here's Portugal's full squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Patricio

Defenders: Antonio Silva, Danilo Pereira, Goncalo Inacio, Ruben Dias, Toti Gomes, Diogo Dalot, Joao Cancelo, Nelson Semedo, Pedro Neto

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Vitinha

Forwards: Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Ricardo Horta, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Goncalo Ramos

Portugal have won all four of their qualifying games and sit atop Group J.

What Cristiano Ronaldo said about representing Portugal during previous international break

During the previous international break, Cristiano Ronaldo made his 200th senior appearance for his country. The Portugal captain, though, said that he still feels nervous when playing for his country.

Ronaldo is the most decorated male player on the international stage. part from being the highest appearance maker, he's also the highest goalscorer in men's international football, with 123 strikes. Speaking about playing for his country, Ronaldo said (via Record Portugal) in the previous interntional break:

"I'm always nervous in the national team. With the anthem, I'm always nervous, it's good. It's a sign of responsibility, pride, motivation, representing the national team is the height of the career.

"Representing family, parents, friends ... If I hope to do more. Obviously, that's why I'm here. That's why I keep on walking."

Ronaldo led his country to international glory at Euro 2016 in France. He looks set to lead his country to qualification during the 2024 edition of the tournament, in what will be a record-extending sixth appearance. Fans will keep a keen eye on how Roberto Martinez's team fare in the upcoming qualifying games.