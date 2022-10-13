Cristiano Ronaldo accepts FA charge despite Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag saying he wouldn't

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo has accepted the FA's charge against him, despite Erik ten Hag having said earlier that he won't.

The charge comes regarding an incident from last season after the Red Devils played out an away draw against Everton. Ronaldo, annoyed at the outcome, smashed a fan's phone to the ground before heading down to the tunnel.

(via @evertonhub) Cristiano Ronaldo smashed someone's phone after losing to Everton, according to fans at the ground(via @evertonhub) Cristiano Ronaldo smashed someone's phone after losing to Everton, according to fans at the ground 😳(via @evertonhub) https://t.co/a20z4Sg20F

The police concluded Ronaldo's interview regarding allegations of assault and criminal damage on August 17. The FA have confirmed that a hearing will take place to resolve the matter.

The Red Devils don't expect them to suspend Ronaldo for multiple games due to the incident. However, the player might be subject to a monetary fine.

Manchester United are supporting Ronaldo regardless of what decision the governing body might take.

Ten Hag recently appeared in front of the media ahead of his team's UEFA Europa League clash against Omoia Nicosia. When asked about the matter, the Dutchman said Ronaldo wouldn't accept the charge.

"We spoke about that. He will not accept it."

However, his answer might be due to a language misinterpretation. Ten Hag had to confirm from the club's press officer before answering.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Cristiano Ronaldo is in better shape now

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reacted to Rio Ferdinand's comments that Cristiano Ronaldo will feel disrespected for not being a regular starter for the Red Devils. He said (via manutd.com):

"I want to support him as good as possible. We have a certain demand of him and what we expect of him in certain positions on the pitch. But that is, I want to get the best out of him. Obviously, he is getting in better shape now and I am happy with that, so he can contribute more to the squad. I’m sure he will do."

Ronaldo missed the club's pre-season. Ten Hag said that's a big factor for the player's fitness as nobody can afford to miss pre-season.

"In the start that was definitely the case, and it has proven again that no one can miss a pre-season, because you are [playing catch-up].”

