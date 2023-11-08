Cristiano Ronaldo and Achraf Hakimi send message to Marcelo as he celebrates Copa Libertadores win with family 

Cristiano Ronaldo and Achraf Hakimi commented on their former Real Madrid teammate Marcelo's Instagram post as the left-back celebrated his Fluminense side's 2023 Copa Libertadores win on Tuesday (November 7).

German Canoe put Fluminense on their way in the 36th minute at the Maracana, but Luis Advincula struck for the visitors to force extra time. John Kennedy came off the bench to put Fluminense back in front nine minutes into the extra period.

Twelve minutes later, though, the goalscorer saw red before Boca's Frank Fabra followed suit seven minutes into first-half added time in extra time. Nevertheless, Fernando Diniz's side held on to win their first Copa Libertadores title.

It was the fifth straight title by a Brazilian club, 23rd overall. Marcelo, who started for Fluminense, celebrated his side's maiden Libertadores triumph with his family. Ronaldo commented on Marcelo's Instagram post:

"Parabens (Congratulations) Crake!"

Hakimi chimed in with a gold medal emoticon.

Here's the screenshot of Ronaldo and Hakimi's comments on Marcelo's Instagram post:

Ronaldo played together with Hakimi at Los Blancos for the entirety of his nine-season stint. Meanwhile, Hakimi joined the legendary duo for the 2017-18 season, playing 17 games.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo and Achraf Hakimi fare in lone season together at Real Madrid?

Cristiano Ronaldo

The 2017-18 season was the last one for Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. As mentioned earlier, it was also the only season he played together at Los Blancos with Marcelo and Achraf Hakimi.

Ronaldo, now at Al-Nassr, enjoyed a strong last campaign with Madrid, bagging a rich haul of 44 goals and eight assists in 44 games across competitions. While Zinedine Zidane's side finished third in La Liga and lost in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals, they won a record-extending third straight UEFA Champions League title.

Marcelo, like Ronaldo, also played 44 times across competitions for Los Blancos in 2017-18, contributing five goals and 11 assists. Achraf Hakimi, meanwhile, contributed two goals - both in the league - and one assist (Copa del Rey) that season.