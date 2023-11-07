Football

Cristiano Ronaldo adds 7-figure worth hand-assembled stylish watch with 832 components to list of expensive timepieces

By Bhargav
Modified Nov 07, 2023 08:48 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo has flaunted a unique watch.
Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo has flaunted a rare Jacob and Co designer watch.

The watch, priced at $1.3 million, is one of only 18 pieces of its kind. The Twin Turbo Furious, first released in 2018, features a monopusher chronograph and a time difference calculator. Its predecessor, the Twin Turbo, launched in 2016, is the world's first timepiece to 'combine two triple-axis tourbillions and a minute repeater.'

The watch and jewelry brand's CEO, Jacob Arabo, hand-delivered the rare piece to Ronaldo, as he 'happened to be in the neighbourhood'. In an Instagram post, Arabo wrote:

"I was in the neighbourhood, so I decided to personally deliver a $1.3 million watch for the one and only Cristiano."

The watch delivered to Ronaldo is hand-decorated and hand-assembled, comprising 832 different components, its tourbillons having 104 components, weighing just 1.15 grams.

It has a giant 57 mm case and bezel made of 18-carat white gold is festooned with 344 baguette-cut white diamonds. As per Robb Report, the specially curved sapphire crystals at the front and back provides a clear view of the JCFM05 and 50-hour power reserve.

Other features include a smoked gray sapphire-crystal dial has Neoralithe on the periphery, a luminescent indices coated in Super-LumiNova and skeletonised hour and minute hands. The rare watch also has a 'pit board' and 'fuel gauge'.

What other luxury watches Cristiano Ronaldo has sported over the years?

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the world's most marketable athletes and has a taste for designer watches. He has a collaboration with Jacob and Co to create customised 'one-off' timepieces.

Apart from the aforementioned brand, the Portugal captain has also been seen sporting a Brilliant Flying Tourbilon priced at $700,000, a Girard-Perrgaux and the most expensive Rolex watch worth $497,000, featuring 18-carat white gold and 30 carats of diamonds.

On the field, the 38-year-old has been turning on the style and rolling back the years. In 16 competitive games across competitions for Al-Nassr this season, Ronaldo has bagged 15 goals and nine assists.

Most of those goal contributions - 12 goals and seven assists in 11 games - have come in the league, where Luis Castro's second-placed side trail Al-Hilal (32) by four points.

