Cristiano Ronaldo admits he prefers watching UFC and boxing over football

Portuguese national football team captain and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that he enjoys watching UFC and boxing over football in his spare time.

While speaking to boxing sensation Gennady Golovkin in a DAZN documentary titled 'Parallel Worlds,' Ronaldo admitted that he usually likes to watch other sports on TV. Ronaldo said:

"Playing football is my passion, but I prefer watching other sports on TV."

Having won the prestigious Ballon d'Or award on five occasions, Cristiano Ronaldo has already established his place as one of the greatest of all time in football. However, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid ace would often choose to watch a boxing or UFC fight over a football game.

"Between watching a football match or a boxing or UFC fight, I choose boxing or UFC."

Ronaldo added that practicing boxing is useful for footballers as it aids faster and sharper movement.

"When I was at Manchester United, a coach boxed with me. I think practicing boxing is useful for football because it sharpens your senses and you learn to move."

Cristiano Ronaldo is quite familiar with the fight game

The Juventus star is good friends with reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Before The Eagle's fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Ronaldo showcased his support in an Instagram live for his close friend Khabib.

The former Manchester United star posted an emotional message on Instagram after Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement in the aftermath of UFC 254.

In the past, Ronaldo has also featured in a collab with former UFC double champion Conor McGregor.

At the age of 35, Cristiano Ronaldo is still firing on all cylinders. He is the talisman of Juventus and the biggest driving force of the Portugal national team too. Ronaldo recently celebrated his 100th appearance for Juventus with a brace on Sunday in a 3-1 win over Genoa in the Serie A.

Cristiano Ronaldo will take to the pitch for Juventus' next game in the Italian league against Atalanta. The match is scheduled for tomorrow, and a win would help Juventus move closer to league leaders AC Milan in the race for the Serie A title.