Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr handed boost in hopes of winning Saudi Pro League title 

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have been handed a boost in their hopes of winning the Saudi Pro League title with league leaders Al-Ittihad dropping points.

Al-Ittihad suffered a 2-1 loss to Al-Taawoun on Wednesday reigniting Al-Nassr's chances of winning the title.

Fahd Al-Rashidi scored once in each half to give Al-Taawoun a 2-0 lead before Abderrazak Hamdallah replied in the 76th minute.

Despite their loss, Al-Ittihad remain in the driver's seat in the race for the Saudi Pro League with 59 points in 25 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side remain second in the table with 56 points in 25 games and lead third-plcaed Al-Shadab by three points.

Al-Ittihad also have the upper hand over Al-Nassr in the head-to-head record between the sides this season. They beat Cristiano Ronaldo's side 1-0 in March and drew 0-0 in October.

Ronaldo has been excellent for Al-Nassr following his move to the Riyadh-based club in January on a contract worth €200 million annually.

The Portugal international has scored 12 goals and produced two assists in 15 games for the Saudi Arabian giants thus far.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also posted a photo on Twitter with Al-Nassr’s nickname “ANA AALAMY” in Arabic in the early hours on Thursday.

On April 29, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal in four games to help his side to a 4-0 win over Al-Raed, keeping his side's Saudi Pro League title hopes alive.

Rio Ferdinand makes hilarious claim on Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo losing fitness

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has made a hilarious piece of claim about his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo losing his fitness.

The now Al-Nassr superstar is regarded as one of the fittest players of all time who takes utmost care of his physique.

Ferdinand spent six glorious years of his career alongside the Portuguese ace at Manchester United between 2003 and 2009.

The former England defender knows Ronaldo inside out and brought up his name while discussing the fitness of retired footballers.

Appearing on his FIVE podcast on YouTube, Ferdinand discussed which footballers he believed looked better after they hung up their boots. The former Manchester United defender claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo will certainly maintain his fitness levels even after bowing out of the game. As quoted by talkSPORT, he said:

“He ain’t going to change. Knowing Cristiano and how vain he is and how much he loves his good looks and how much he wants to look tip top, there ain’t going to much change in him.”

When co-host Stephen Howson jokingly asked if he’d ever expect the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to lose his shape, Ferdinand joked:

“Ah no, I’d cane him! I don’t think he’d allow it, honestly. I would cane him, I would hammer him. If he’s got a little derby sitting over his belt and he can’t see the name of his belt and he can barely see his toes, and he’s resting his arm on his belly when he’s drinking a pint, oh my god I’d pay a lot of money to see that.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently 38 years of age and is still going strong. His current deal with Al-Nassr expires in 2025 when he turns 40 but he has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Poll : 0 votes