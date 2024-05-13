Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr could lose Sadio Mane as European club plot move for Senegalese attacker: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Sadio Mane could return to Europe next season. Mane had left Bayern Munich to join the Saudi Pro League in 2023.

Portuguese superstar and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo shocked the world when he announced his departure from Europe, as he went forward with a Saudi adventure. Signing a mega deal with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, Ronaldo was one of the first major footballing superstars who left behind the glitz and glamour of European football to play in the Middle East.

Once at Al-Nassr, Ronaldo found numerous footballers following suit to Saudi Arabia. One of the first footballers who joined the former Real Madrid talisman's side was former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

Mane, a Liverpool legend in all rights, shocked the footballing community when he parted ways with Bayern Munich to play in the SPL alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. So far, Mane has been one of the most influential players for the Saudi Arabian side, netting 30 times in 42 games.

However, despite his success in the league and a hefty contract, it has been reported by Senegalese outlet Sini News that Sadio Mane could be well prepared for a return to European football. Mane, who has won the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool, is reported to be eyeing a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray S.K.

Galatasaray currently lead the Turkish Süper Lig standings by six points. With two games left in the season, the Istanbul outfit are dubbed the favorite to win the league.

A potential addition of a proven goalscorer and veteran like Sadio Mane to their squad would very well boost the team's chances for the next season.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo follow Sadio Mane to a Europe return?

While Mane's potential departure raises questions about Al-Nassr's future, Cristiano Ronaldo's European return remains uncertain. Despite his prolific form for Al-Nassr, with 47 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions, speculation has emerged linking Ronaldo with a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Reports from journalist Alhazza Murtaba suggest that Leverkusen are keen on signing Ronaldo to strengthen their squad for Champions League competition next season. The endorsement of the move by Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, who previously played alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid, adds credence to the rumors.

However, Ronaldo's admiration for the standard of play in the Saudi Pro League since joining Al-Nassr complicates the speculation surrounding his potential return to Europe. While Leverkusen's interest may be enticing, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Cristiano Ronaldo.