Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr send two-word message to Georgina Rodriguez as she flaunts stylish look on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr have commented on Georgina Rodriguez's image as the model posted flaunting images of her on social media.

Rodriguez, who has close to 48 million followers on Instagram, often posts stunning snaps of herself that leave fans spellbound. Her recent pictures saw Rodriguez post about season two of her Netflix series, "I am Georgina".

She captioned the post, writing:

"Beautiful things."

Ronaldo was quick to comment, saying:

"La Mejor."

The Portuguese superstar was followed by his current club Al-Nassr, who also left a comment on the post that read:

"The Best."

A couple of hours after Georgina Rodriguez stunned her fans with pictures on social media, Ronaldo went on to score a brace against Luxembourg as Portugal earned a 6-0 win in their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match.

Ronaldo opened the scoring after Nuno Mendes set him up. Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva scored two headed goals before Ronaldo completed his brace in the 31st minute from a Bruno Fernandes pass.

After the number 7 was taken off in the second half, substitutes Otavio and Rafael Leao further added to the visitors' lead.

Georgina Rodriguez recently revealed how Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is as a family man

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr as a free agent, Georgina Rodriguez and the footballer's kids have been living in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh. Rodriguez shared an insight into how Ronaldo was as a family man.

The 38-year-old's on-field accolades are well documented. However, fans are often eager to know what it is like to live with him on a day-to-day basis.

Rodriguez said on the matter (via AS):

"Many times we are eating at home and I think how lucky I feel to have been chosen by him to create this beautiful family."

Rodriguez also revealed that she has a special talent for differentiating mineral waters, saying:

"One day we were spending the summer and we did a water contest. Five glasses of water and I differentiated all the brands."

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has completed international duty and will return to action on April 5 in an SPL away clash against Al-Adalah.

