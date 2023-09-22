Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr teammates pose in traditional Saudi Arabian attire for video, views cross 1 million on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates were recently featured in a video that has gone viral on social media and sees the athletes donning traditional Saudi attire.

In the clip posted by the Saudi Pro League side's official X account (formerly Twitter), the Portuguese icon can be spotted wearing a black bisht on a white thobe. The video that also sees Ronaldo carrying a sword has now recorded a whopping one million views on X.

Other prominent stars of the team, including former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Otavio, and Alex Telles, among others, also make appearances.

The 38-year-old striker has seemingly settled down at his new club after deciding to make the move from Manchester United in January 2023. Since departing Old Trafford for Saudi Arabia, the ex-Real Madrid star has bagged 21 goals and seven assists from 26 appearances across all competitions.

He's started the new season in fine form, scoring seven goals and providing four assists from seven appearances in the Saudi Pro League. After falling five points short of Al-Ittihad last year for the league title, Ronaldo and Co. will be looking to complete the job this time around.

Currently, they are placed sixth in the standings with 12 points, comprising four wins and two losses. Al-Nassr's next test is a league fixture against fifth-placed Al-Ahli (September 22).

"We played good in the second half"- Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Sadio Mane reacts to Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League victory

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane (via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr kicked off their AFC Champions League campaign by defeating 10-man Persepolis 2-0 in Tehran's Azadi Stadium on September 19. Both goals in the fixture came after Milad Sarlak was sent off in the 52nd minute.

Despite starting the clash, the Portuguese icon failed to register a goal contribution. Abdulrahman Ghareeb's deflected shot led to an own goal in the 62nd minute, and Mohammed Qassem's 72nd-minute finish ensured Al-Nassr walked away with three points.

Speaking after the match, Mane, who was substituted in the 85th minute, said (via Reuters):

"It was a good game, even though the first half was a little bit difficult for both teams. We played good in the second half, we created some chances and we scored two goals and I think we deserved to win tonight."

In matchday two of the AFC Champions League, Al-Nassr will face Tajik-side Istiklol on October 2. Al-Nassr's next opponent managed a 0-0 draw to Al-Duhail in their Champions League opener.