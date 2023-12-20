The race for the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot race is heating up. Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo (16) is leading the race, with Al-Hilal striker Aleksander Mitrovic a goal behind.

However, behind the leading two is a surprise candidate in third place: former Tottenham Hotspur forward Georges-Kevin N'Koudou. The 28-year-old spent a forgettable three-season spell in North London, scoring just once in 27 games across competitions.

After four lean seasons at Besiktas, where he managed a modest haul of 21 goals (and nine assists) in 108 games across competitions. N'Koudou's luck would change, though, when he joined SPL side Damac in August.

With 14 goals, he's only a goal behind the top two - Ronaldo and Mitrovic - in the race for the Golden Boot. Despite the Cameroon international's exploits, though, Damac are a whooping 20 points behind leaders Al-Hilal (47) after 17 games.

N'Koudou's 19 goal contributions in the league are the most by any player this season after Ronaldo (24 - 16 goals and eight assists). He will hope to continue his sterling exploits up front as Ronaldo and Mitrovic face an unlikely competitor in the race for the SPL Golden Boot.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a fabulous first full season at Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, whom he joined on a free transfer in December last year.

The 38-year-old has bagged a rich haul of 20 goals and 10 assists in 22 games across competitions. That includes league-leading tallies of 16 goals and eight assists in 15 games in the SPL, where Al-Alami are second, 10 points behind Al-Hilal (47) but with a game in hand.

Ronaldo's other goals have come in the AFC Champions League (3) and King's Cup (1). He also had an assist in one AFC Champions League qualifying game.

The Portugal captain's overall tally for his current club stands at 34 goals and 12 assists in 41 games across competitions. Fourteen of these goals and two assists came last season in 19 games across competitions.