"Cristiano Ronaldo is always a big issue because he's one of the best ever" - Erik ten Hag makes interesting claim on Manchester United superstar

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made an interesting claim about Cristiano Ronaldo. Ten Hag said that Ronaldo is one of the best to ever grace the game. Hence, anything involving the Portuguese superstar is a big issue.

In a recent chat with Football Daily, Ten Hag said:

"I have to deal with all the players. Cristiano Ronaldo is always a big issue because he's one of the best ever in the world and it's great to work with him. All the players and the team are really happy that he is in our dressing room."

Ronaldo is yet to find his feet under Ten Hag so far this season. In 16 games, the the iconic forward has scored only three goals and provided two assists for the Red Devils.

He hasn't played for Manchester United since their 3-1 loss to Aston Villa last weekend in the Premier League.

Despite his lackluster form for his club, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to star for Portugal dueing the 2022 FIFA World Cup during the tournament in Qatar. He is in Portugal's 26-man squad for the tournament and is their captain.

Bernardo Silva says Portugal is still counting on Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

While Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't been at his best, Bernardo Silva said that Portugal are still counting on the Manchester United superstar to make a difference in Qatar.

Manchester City winger Silva told FIFA's official website (via SPORTSTAR):

“The reality is when you’ve got a player like Cristiano, it’s natural that sometimes you play for him because he can win you the game in the final minutes.

"When you have these kinds of players on your side, you have to take advantage of them, although I agree you can’t become over-dependent on them as this can disrupt the team dynamics. But, if we get it right, having Cristiano in our team will be a powerful weapon.”

Silva further spoke about playing in the World Cup, saying:

“Of course, I think about it. It’s every kid’s dream. Winning the World Cup, the biggest competition in football, is obviously a dream we all share but we’ll take it one game at a time because I think that’s the best way to win any championship, whether it’s for your club or your country,

Portugal will kick off their World Cup campaign against Ghana on November 24. They will then play Uruguay and South Korea on November 28 and December 2, respectively, in Group H.

