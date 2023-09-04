Cristiano Ronaldo answers question on whether he will trade his 5 Champions League titles for World Cup trophy, lie detector test responds

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that he wouldn't swap his five UEFA Champions League-winning medals for the FIFA World Cup.

The Portuguese icon held a lie detector test with Binance and was intriguingly asked many questions about his career. The 38-year-old has made history both in Europe for his club and for his country.

Ronaldo has won five Champions League trophies during his career, four for Real Madrid and one with Manchester United. He is also the tournament's top goalscorer with 140 goals in 183 games.

The Al Nassr superstar has also dreamt of winning the World Cup, a trophy he has yet to win in his career. However, it may surprise some to learn that he wouldn't swap his Champions League dominance for World Cup glory.

Cristiano Ronaldo took his time coming to a decision when asked the question. He then responded:

"No."

It's fair to say that Cristiano Ronaldo is the King of Europe's elite club competition, the first to win it on five occasions. Not only is he the all-time top goalscorer but also the all-time appearance maker in the European tournament.

All of those feats have led to his five winning medals and the history he has made may not have occurred without winning the Champions League. To do so on five separate occasions is an accomplishment many can only dream of.

However, winning a World Cup with your country is also at the top of any aspiring footballer's wishlist. His longtime rival Lionel Messi achieved the feat with Argentina last year in Qatar. Many conclude that this has ended the debate between the pair over which of them is the all-time greatest.

Cristiano Ronaldo insisted his European career is over after moving to Al Nassr

The Champions League legend won't play in the competition again.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Europe for the first time in his career when he joined Al Nassr in January. The Portuguese icon had spent his whole career playing for the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus, Sporting CP, and Manchester United.

However, his second spell with United ended unceremoniously and he agreed on a mutual termination with the club last November. There were uncertainty over whether the five-time Champions League winner would remain in Europe.

Ronaldo opted to join Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and claimed shortly after that his time playing in Europe was over. He stated (via Sports Illustrated):

"I'm 100 percent sure I won't return to any European club. I opened the way to the Saudi league and now all the players are coming here."

Many European household names have joined the Portugal captain in Saudi. The likes of Neymar, Karim Benzema, and N'Golo Kante headed to the Middle East earlier this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo added that the door is completely closed on a European return:

"I won't return to European football, the door is completely closed."

The Portuguese legend has two years left on his contract with Al Nassr. He has already bagged 20 goals and seven assists in 24 games for the Saudi Pro League giants.