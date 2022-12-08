Cristiano Ronaldo appears to aim dig at media as he hails Portugal team spirit ahead of FIFA World Cup quarter-final

Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo has aimed a dig at the media in a motivational post on his Twitter account ahead of his side's FIFA World Cup quarter-final.

Reports from the Portuguese media have claimed that the legendary forward has fallen out with manager Fernando Santos.

After talks with Santos over his situation, the 37-year-old was reportedly ready to quit the Portuguese camp.

He came off in a temper in Portugal's 2-1 defeat to South Korea in their FIFA World Cup final group game.

Ronaldo was then dropped by the Selecao das Quinas manager in the side's 6-1 thrashing of Switzerland in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, 6 December.

Portugal have released a statement denying allegations over their captain threatening to leave the squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly taken aim at the media for trying to cause distraction during their campaign in Qatar.

He posted on Twitter:

"A group too close to be broken by outside forces. A nation too brave to let itself be frightened by any adversary. A team in the truest sense of the word, which will fight for the dream until the end! Believe with us! Strength, Portugal!"

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Um grupo demasiado unido para ser quebrado por forças externas. Uma nação demasiado corajosa para se deixar atemorizar perante qualquer adversário. Uma equipa no verdadeiro sentido da palavra, que vai lutar pelo sonho até ao fim! Acreditem connosco! Força, Portugal! Um grupo demasiado unido para ser quebrado por forças externas. Uma nação demasiado corajosa para se deixar atemorizar perante qualquer adversário. Uma equipa no verdadeiro sentido da palavra, que vai lutar pelo sonho até ao fim! Acreditem connosco! Força, Portugal!🇵🇹🙏🏽 https://t.co/gUeENXSB5F

The former Manchester United striker has scored just one goal in four appearances at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Goncalo Ramos replaced him in Santos' side's win over Switzerland, and the 21-year-old scored a phenomenal hat-trick.

They next face Morocco in the competition's quarter-finals on Saturday, 10 December at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Ian Wright hailed Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement Ramos after his hat trick at the FIFA World Cup

Ramos stole the spotlight against the Swiss

Ramos made the most of his opportunity to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with a hat trick that sent shockwaves around the football world.

The Benfica striker's first goal came in the 17th minute when he smashed the ball past Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer from a tight angle.

His second arrived in the 51st minute when he poked Diogo Dalot's low cross home.

Ramos completed his hat-trick in the 67th minute, dinking the ball over Sommer.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



25 appearances

17 goals

5 assists



Break-through year. Goncalo Ramos’ season for Club & Country so far:25 appearances17 goals5 assistsBreak-through year. Goncalo Ramos’ season for Club & Country so far:👕 25 appearances⚽ 17 goals🅰️ 5 assistsBreak-through year. 🔥 https://t.co/MmGqGYIpVt

He became the youngest player to score a hat trick in the knockout stages of a FIFA World Cup since Brazilian legend Pele in 1958.

England icon Wright lauded his performance and claimed that he had stolen all of the headlines amidst the dropping of Cristiano Ronaldo.

He said:

"He played very well, of course, scored a hat-trick, and he’s taken all the headlines. His hold-up play and everything was brilliant. The first goal set the stool for him. He scored that goal which he was not meant to score."

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes