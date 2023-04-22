Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be in high spirits as Al-Nassr superstar sends Eid message

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to be in high spirits as he sent Eid wishes to his fans on Friday (April 21).

The last few days have been far from perfect for Al-Nassr, as they drew and lost their games against Al-Fayha and Al-Hilal respectively. The results have seen them fall three points behind Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League title race despite having played one more game.

Ronaldo particularly cut a frustrating figure during and after the team's defeat against Al-Hilal on Tuesday (April 18). He was booked for taking down an opposition player with a headlock and was then seen holding his crotch in response to Lionel Messi chants from Al-Za'eem fans.

The Portuguese icon, though, is determined to put the disappointments of the last two games behind him. He appeared to be in high spirits as Al-Aalami turned their attention towards their King's Cup semi-final against Al-Wehda on Monday (April 24).

Sharing pictures from Friday's (April 21) training session, Ronaldo wrote that Al-Nassr are focused on the clash against Al-Wehda. He also wished his fans a happy Eid, tweeting:

"Focus in preparation for the semi-final. Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating today."

Cristiano Ronaldo was also beaming as he wished fans a happy Eid in a video posted by Al-Nassr on their social media handles.

It is worth noting that Muslims in several countries, including Saudi Arabia, celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Friday (April 21). Meanwhile, most Muslims in India are observing the festival on Saturday (April 22).

King's Cup might be only chance of silverware for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr

Al-Ittihad could take a six-point lead atop the Saudi Pro League table if they win their game in hand. Hence, it is unclear whether Al-Nassr can leapfrog Nuno Espirito Santo's side with only six games left to play.

The King's Cup might thus be the only chance of silverware for the Riyadh-based club this season. Al-Ittihad notably knocked the Mrsool Park outfit out of the Saudi Super Cup in January.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will be determined to keep their hopes of winning a trophy alive by beating Al-Wehda on Monday (April 24). They will face Al-Ittihad or Al-Hilal in the final if they qualify.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, will return to Saudi Pro League action against Al-Raed next Friday (April 28). They will look to return to winning ways against the Buraidah-based club, having failed to win their last two games.

Cristiano Ronaldo will also be keen to get his name back on the scoresheet, having not netted since April 4 when he bagged a brace in Al-Nassr's 5-0 win against Al-Adalah.

