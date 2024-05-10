“Cristiano Ronaldo approached me” - Mother of Mario Balotelli’s child Raffaella Fico claims she had ‘intense’ romance with Al-Nassr star years ago

Famous influencer Raffaella Fico opened up about her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo during an interview with RAI Play as relayed by Marca on May 7. The Italian singer and model claimed that the Portuguese superstar was her first boyfriend and described it as "a beautiful story, intense, that I keep in my heart."

"I was 20 or 21 years old, I was in Sardinia at an event, I met him on that occasion, he approached me, started courting me, and we exchanged numbers. That's how this little story began," she explained in the interview (relayed by Marca).

"I didn't even know who he was. I was with my agent who said, 'Look who you have,' and I asked him who he was. He explained that he was one of the best footballers in the world," Fico continued.

This is not the first time Raffaella Fico has talked about her love for the 39-year-old icon. In a 2018 interview with Novella 2000, she said:

"I was madly in love with Cristiano Ronaldo for 11 months. He was a normal guy, simple and quiet."

Major celebrities Cristiano Ronaldo has dated in the past

Cristiano Ronaldo's unveiling as Al Nassr player (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has dated a few big names in the past. During his first stint at Manchester United, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was seen with model and actress Gemma Atkinson.

In 2009, tabloids caught him hanging out with Paris Hilton at a nightclub in Los Angeles. However, Hilton downplayed the incident later, claiming Cristiano Ronaldo and her were 'just friends.' While at Manchester United, Cristiano was also rumored to have a fling with Bollywood actress/model Bipasha Basu.

In 2009, the 39-year-old left Manchester United and joined Real Madrid. A year into his life at Bernabeu, it was rumored that the Portuguese legend was dating Kim Kardashian.

However, Ronaldo's first high-profile serious relationship was with Russian actress and model Irina Shayk. The couple met in 2009, with their relationship lasting six years. He ended it in 2015 when Shayk didn't attend his mother's 60th birthday party.

Presently, the Portuguese star is settled with his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez. She is Argentine by birth and switched her career to modeling after meeting Ronaldo in 2016. The two have been together for almost eight years now. Georgina and Ronaldo live with their five kids.