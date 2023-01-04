"(Cristiano) Ronaldo asked during the negotiations to be treated like the rest of his teammates" - Al Nassr president

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled as an Al Nassr player yesterday (January 3) in a mega presentation at the Saudi Arabian club.

The decorated forward put an end to his European stint as a footballer by signing for Al Nassr in the winter transfer window. Given his stature in the game, the Portuguese forward joining Al Nassr is deemed a big moment for Asian football.

Ronaldo, who is reportedly set to earn an exorbitant amount in wages, will definitely be the star player at the club. Despite being put on a pedestal at Al Nassr, club president Musalli al Muammar confirmed that the former Manchester United forward requested to be given the same treatment as his teammates during the negotiations.

" (Cristiano) Ronaldo asked during the negotiations to be treated like the rest of his teammates, in terms of rewards and club regulations," Muammar said at the appearance at the Mrsool Park stadium in Riyadh.

Speaking about the player's financial package, the president added:

"The deal with Ronaldo is not limited to football, as he will support the Club Al Nassr Academy which we plan to do, as well as present the history of the club and support its fame among football fans."

Muammar said that having the veteran forward at the club would lead to more sponsors. That in turn will not only justify the player's massive wages but also prove financially beneficial for both parties.

Cristiano Ronaldo talks about choosing Al Nassr after terminating contract with Manchester United

Ronaldo's contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual agreement after the player's explosive interview with Piers Morgan in the week leading up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. His Portugal team exited the tournament in the quarterfinals, losing to Morocco 1-0.

The 37-year-old forward signed for Al Nassr on December 30. The game's record goalscorer said that he had offers from elsewhere but chose Al Nassr, as he had given his word to them:

"I have had offers from Brazil, Portugal, America, Australia . But I gave my word to Al Nassr."

Ronaldo has scored just thrice in club football this season.

