'We are where we belong! Let's go, Devils!'- Cristiano Ronaldo posts inspirational message ahead of Manchester United's UEFA Champions League match against Atalanta

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has attempted to motivate his team-mates and fans ahead of the crucial game against Atalanta. The Red Devils take on the Italian side in the Champions League on Tuesday night. The Portuguese star has warned his team-mates against a tricky away game against their Italian opponents.

Manchester United will head into their game against Atalanta on the back of an impressive 3-0 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday. The Red Devils are currently at the top of Champions League Group F after winning two of their three group games.

The Red Devils claimed an incredible 3-2 victory over Atalanta at Old Trafford two weeks ago. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, believes Manchester United will face a tricky test in Bergamo against the Serie A side.

"Back to Italy, a country that welcomed me and my family so well, an amazing place that will be forever in my heart. I know from experience that it's never easy to play in Bergamo against a team such as Atalanta, but we will do our absolute best to keep the first place in our group," said Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram.

"This is Champions League and we are Manchester United! We are where we belong! Let's go, Devils!"

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in inspirational form for Manchester United in the Champions League. The 36-year-old has scored three goals in three games for the Red Devils in the Champions League this season. He scored a stoppage-time winner against Villarreal, and the game-winning goal in Manchester United's comeback win over Atalanta.

Cristiano Ronaldo's form and support could be key to saving Solskjaer's job at Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate to lead his side to victory against Atalanta on Tuesday night. Victory over the Serie A side is likely to guarantee qualification to the round of 16 stage of the Champions League. for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job was on the line after his side's 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool last week. The Norwegian was reportedly given three games to save his job at Manchester United.

Manchester United claimed a 3-0 victory over an out-of-form Tottenham side. Their performances and results against Atalanta and Manchester City next weekend could determine Solskjaer's future at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United's talisman this season. The Portugal international has shown his support towards Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in recent weeks, and could be the key to the 49-year-old saving his job.

Solskjaer will hope Cristiano Ronaldo can produce another Champions League masterclass on Tuesday night.

