Cristiano Ronaldo to attend 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony as he knows Karim Benzema is set to win award: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly attend the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony in Paris on Monday (October 16). As per Le Parisien (via Madrid Zone), this is because he knows Karim Benzema is set to win the award.

The duo shared a glittering partnership at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018. They won two La Liga trophies, four UEFA Champions League awards, and more during their time at the club.

The Portuguese won four Ballon d'Or awards during that timespan. He, however, was unable to make the final 30 of the Ballon d'Or shortlist this season.

Benzema, meanwhile, is one of the favorites to win the individual prize.

He scored 44 goals and provided 15 assists in 46 games for Los Blancos last season. He helped the club win the La Liga, UEFA Champions League and Supercopa de Espana trophies.

The aforementioned report states that Karim Benzema is set to lift the trophy for the first time in hiss career this year.

Manchester United manager response to Rio Ferdinand's claims about Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has started only one out of eight Premier League games for Manchester united under Erik ten Hag this season. The player bagged his first league goal of the season against Everton on Sunday after coming on as a substitute for Anthony Martial.

He scored the winning goal in their 2-1 win over the Toffees.

However, former Red Devils defender Rio Ferdinand believes the forward will feel disrespected sitting on the bench.

Ten Hag addressed those claims ahead of his team's UEFA Europa League clash against Omonia Nicosia on October 14 as he told reporters (via manutd.com):

"I want to support him as good as possible. We have a certain demand of him and what we expect of him in certain positions on the pitch. But that is, I want to get the best out of him. Obviously, he is getting in better shape now and I am happy with that, so he can contribute more to the squad. I’m sure he will do."

Ten Hag further talked about Ronaldo's fitness, saying:

"In the start that was definitely the case, and it has proven again that no one can miss a pre-season, because you are [playing catch-up].”

Ronaldo has scored two goals and provided one assist in 10 appearances in all competitions.

