Cristiano Ronaldo attends Real Madrid training session ahead of Supercopa de Espana final against Barcelona: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo attended Real Madrid's training session ahead of Los Blancos' Supercopa de Espana final against Barcelona. The Madrid giants are currently training in Riyadh ahead of the game.

Ronaldo now resides in the Saudi Arabian capital. He has been staying at the Four Seasons Hotel in the Kingdom Tower in Riyadh since his move to Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo, Los Blancos' all-time top goalscorer, visited his former club's training session. The Portuguese legend scored a staggering 450 goals in 438 games for Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also spotted sharing a moment with Carlo Ancelotti. The duo previously worked together for two seasons during their time in the Spanish capital. Ancelotti was at the helm for Los Blancos when they won the La Decima in 2014 in Ronaldo's home country of Portugal.

Los Blancos defeated Valencia via penalties to reach the final of the Supercopa de Espana. They will now face Barcelona. According to Diario AS, Ronaldo has been invited by his former club to attend the game.

The Portuguese, however, is working with Al-Nassr and his presence in the final will depend upon the schedule.

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about his trophy-laden run in Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo won everything during his time at Real Madrid, including four UEFA Champions League titles. The Portuguese recently said that winning La Decima in 2014 was the most important trophy.

Speaking to Livescore's YouTube channel, Ronaldo said (via Madrid Universal):

“At Madrid, they always think about the Champions League. We felt year after year, the pressure is getting higher and higher every time, but La Decima was the moment we won what we wanted. The most special win.”

He further added:

"La Decima with Real Madrid is a moment that will be engraved in my memory forever, I will never forget. When you sign for Madrid you feel that winning the Champions League is a kind of obsession, everyone there was obsessed with winning the 10th.”

Ronaldo further added that they could have won more Champions League titles if he hadn't left the club in 2018:

“We won four Champions League titles in five years. It’s… wow. But I believe we could have won more.”

