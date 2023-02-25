“Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon d'Or 2023,” “Playing like he is 28” – Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick guides Al-Nassr to 3-0 win over Damac

Fans on Twitter called for Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon d'Or as the Portuguese superstar scored a stunning hat-trick to lead Al-Nassr to a 3-0 win against Damac in their Saudi Pro League clash. Rudi Garcia's team moved to the top of the league table with the win. They currently have 43 points on the board from 18 games and are leading second-placed Al-Ittihad by two points.
Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 18th minute, converting emphatically from the penalty spot. He sent Damac keeper Moustapha Zeghba the wrong way to find the back of the net with a powerful shot.
Ronaldo's second was a stunner. Five minutes after his first goal, the Portuguese superstar received the ball outside the Damac penalty area. The no. 7 smashed a left-footed effort home, leaving Zeghba rooted to his spot.
The third goal came just before the half-time break. It was a great team move from Garcia's side. Abdulrahman Ghareeb made a spectacular run from a counter attack before finding Ayman Yahya with an outside-of-the-foot pass.
Yahya unselfishly set up Ronaldo, whose predatory instincts were on full display. The Portuguese was in the right place at the right time and found the back of the net.
Ronaldo and Al-Nassr had a few more chances to increase their lead. However, the score remained 3-0.
Ronaldo has now made 10 goal contributions in his four matches in Saudi Arabia. He has scored eight goals and has provided two assists. The legendary forward is also the joint-fourth highest goalscorer in the SPL.
One fan wrote:
"Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon Dor 2023. Who says no?"
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Cristiano Ronaldo's stellar performance against Damac:
Can Cristiano Ronaldo become a Ballon d'Or contender yet again?
Cristiano Ronaldo has already won five Ballon d'Ors in his career. The Portuguese superstar could yet again become a contender for the individual award.
Given his current form, Ronaldo looks like one of the best players in the world once again. After his dismal first half of the campaign with Manchester United and Portugal's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the notion was that Ronaldo is on borrowed time at the top.
The situation, however, has changed drastically. If Cristiano Ronaldo can keep achieving great things in Asia, he could certainly become a potential Ballon d'Or winner again at the age of 38.