“Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon d'Or 2023,” “Playing like he is 28” – Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick guides Al-Nassr to 3-0 win over Damac

Fans on Twitter called for Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon d'Or as the Portuguese superstar scored a stunning hat-trick to lead Al-Nassr to a 3-0 win against Damac in their Saudi Pro League clash. Rudi Garcia's team moved to the top of the league table with the win. They currently have 43 points on the board from 18 games and are leading second-placed Al-Ittihad by two points.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 18th minute, converting emphatically from the penalty spot. He sent Damac keeper Moustapha Zeghba the wrong way to find the back of the net with a powerful shot.

Ronaldo's second was a stunner. Five minutes after his first goal, the Portuguese superstar received the ball outside the Damac penalty area. The no. 7 smashed a left-footed effort home, leaving Zeghba rooted to his spot.

The third goal came just before the half-time break. It was a great team move from Garcia's side. Abdulrahman Ghareeb made a spectacular run from a counter attack before finding Ayman Yahya with an outside-of-the-foot pass.

Yahya unselfishly set up Ronaldo, whose predatory instincts were on full display. The Portuguese was in the right place at the right time and found the back of the net.

Ronaldo and Al-Nassr had a few more chances to increase their lead. However, the score remained 3-0.

Ronaldo has now made 10 goal contributions in his four matches in Saudi Arabia. He has scored eight goals and has provided two assists. The legendary forward is also the joint-fourth highest goalscorer in the SPL.

One fan wrote:

"Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon Dor 2023. Who says no?"

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Cristiano Ronaldo's stellar performance against Damac:

ESPN FC @ESPNFC CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS SCORED TWO HAT TRICKS IN HIS LAST THREE AL NASSR GAMES CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS SCORED TWO HAT TRICKS IN HIS LAST THREE AL NASSR GAMES 🐐 https://t.co/RZVga5iMV2

B/R Football @brfootball CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORES HIS SECOND HAT TRICK IN THREE GAMES CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORES HIS SECOND HAT TRICK IN THREE GAMES ⚡ https://t.co/uDwhFDbS9E

GOAL @goal TWO HAT-TRICKS IN THREE GAMES FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO TWO HAT-TRICKS IN THREE GAMES FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO 💥 https://t.co/y4oG0nLGOn

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7



CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS NOW SCOED 62 CAREER HATTRICKS. CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS NOW SCOED 62 CAREER HATTRICKS. 🚨CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS NOW SCOED 62 CAREER HATTRICKS. https://t.co/uT2Ce2bvzg

Janty @CFC_Janty Cristiano Ronaldo is now 5 goals behind the league top scorer with 12 games left . We are coming for that golden boot Cristiano Ronaldo is now 5 goals behind the league top scorer with 12 games left . We are coming for that golden boot https://t.co/kzKjUxSWEn

W0y_13🐼 @W0y44n0pxc3d Cristiano Ronaldo has overtaken the amount of hattricks messi has for PSG in only 26 minutes Cristiano Ronaldo has overtaken the amount of hattricks messi has for PSG in only 26 minutes😭😭https://t.co/o9OLFBcSZD

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Cristiano Ronaldo has scored or assisted Al Nassr's last ten goals Cristiano Ronaldo has scored or assisted Al Nassr's last ten goals 😳 https://t.co/XSWnDqi03j

Janty @CFC_Janty You can’t scroll past without leaving a like for Cristiano Ronaldo You can’t scroll past without leaving a like for Cristiano Ronaldo ❤️ https://t.co/h7VH5d38Tg

TC @totalcristiano Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 2nd hat-trick for Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 2nd hat-trick for Al-Nassr. 🇸🇦 https://t.co/p4WruCREkR

Janty @CFC_Janty BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks the record for the most goals in Football history previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo. BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks the record for the most goals in Football history previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo. https://t.co/yhtX3vzKzn

Squawka @Squawka











Found his feet and some. Cristiano Ronaldo's last three games for Al Nassr:Found his feet and some. Cristiano Ronaldo's last three games for Al Nassr:⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️⚽️⚽️⚽️Found his feet and some. 🔥 https://t.co/g5Pu2ipuna

. @Z7Pcvxkedd CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS MORE HATTRICKS IN THE LAST 3 WEEKS THAN MESSI IN THE LAST 3 YEARS CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS MORE HATTRICKS IN THE LAST 3 WEEKS THAN MESSI IN THE LAST 3 YEARS 😭😭😭 https://t.co/lDNpPAF1PK

LiveScore @livescore Cristiano Ronaldo scores his second hat-trick in three Al Nassr games Cristiano Ronaldo scores his second hat-trick in three Al Nassr games 🎩🔥 https://t.co/RsiteuH37a

W0y_13🐼 @W0y44n0pxc3d Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon Dor 2023. Who says no? Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon Dor 2023. Who says no? https://t.co/S4i7AFnUvk

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7



Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick is the FIRST in Saudi League history to be scored in the first 45 minutes.



Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick is the FIRST in Saudi League history to be scored in the first 45 minutes. 🚨Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick is the FIRST in Saudi League history to be scored in the first 45 minutes.https://t.co/xZofdSGBk1

MadridTotal @MadridTotal_ HAT TRICK DE CRISTIANO RONALDO!!!! Ghareeb juega mucho. HAT TRICK DE CRISTIANO RONALDO!!!! Ghareeb juega mucho. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/7DrVbk7RfL

Raf @CFCRaf2 Anyone who was disrespecting him was criminal Ronaldo has 2 hat tricks for Al Nassr alreadyAnyone who was disrespecting him was criminal Ronaldo has 2 hat tricks for Al Nassr already😭😭 Anyone who was disrespecting him was criminal

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo 🤯 Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 2nd hat-trick for Al Nassr after only 5 games played Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 2nd hat-trick for Al Nassr after only 5 games played 🔥🤯 https://t.co/sTfSl4HiI9

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_



Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023: 2 Hat-tricks.



Different Levels Messi since 2021: 0 Hat-tricks.Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023: 2 Hat-tricks.Different Levels Messi since 2021: 0 Hat-tricks.Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023: 2 Hat-tricks.Different Levels 🐐 https://t.co/9KRLt0D1GP

Janty @CFC_Janty



That’s more than some people career goals Cristiano Ronaldo now has scored 153 goals with his weak foot. 🤯That’s more than some people career goals Cristiano Ronaldo now has scored 153 goals with his weak foot. 🤯That’s more than some people career goals 😭😭😭 https://t.co/PqTsAi9eRK

Preeti @MadridPreeti Don't let this Cristiano Ronaldo Hatrick distract you from his playmaking masterclass today. He is actually playing like he is 28 again. Don't let this Cristiano Ronaldo Hatrick distract you from his playmaking masterclass today. He is actually playing like he is 28 again. https://t.co/sM3q7jkcx7

CR7 Portugal @CR7_PORFC



Another record 🤷🏻‍♂️ Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to score a hat trick in the first 45 minutes in Saudi Arabia.Another record 🤷🏻‍♂️ Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to score a hat trick in the first 45 minutes in Saudi Arabia.Another record 🤷🏻‍♂️👑 https://t.co/Pfq4jyPfMP

Preeti @MadridPreeti Cristiano Ronaldo has now managed to score more league goals in the last 4 games than Lionel Messi did in the whole of last season. Cristiano Ronaldo has now managed to score more league goals in the last 4 games than Lionel Messi did in the whole of last season. https://t.co/U1KImD5LRR

CR7 Rap Rhymes @cr7raprhymes Its 2023 and Cristiano Ronaldo is still the Best Player in the World Its 2023 and Cristiano Ronaldo is still the Best Player in the World 🐐 https://t.co/zXM6HAysWQ

Filipe Orlando @MrFilipeOrlando Dominated England winning Premier League 3peat. Broke all records in Spain winning a UCL 3peat. Won every trophy there is Italy and now breaking every record in Asia



Cristiano Ronaldo is unmatched Dominated England winning Premier League 3peat. Broke all records in Spain winning a UCL 3peat. Won every trophy there is Italy and now breaking every record in AsiaCristiano Ronaldo is unmatched https://t.co/dYk87WrWiM

Trey @UTDTrey CRISTIANO RONALDO OWNS SAUDI ARABIA



THE GREATEST THERE IS! THE GREATEST THERE WAS AND THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE CRISTIANO RONALDO OWNS SAUDI ARABIATHE GREATEST THERE IS! THE GREATEST THERE WAS AND THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE

Janty @CFC_Janty



Yes No Doubt Absolutely

Is Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest footballer of all time?Yes No Doubt Absolutely Is Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest footballer of all time?Yes No Doubt Absolutely 👇 👇 👇

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo



In 2010’s the debate was Ronaldo vs Messi.



In 2020’s the debate is Ronaldo vs Mbappe and haaland.



Cristiano Ronaldo is timeless. In late 2000’s the debate was Ronaldo vs Kakà.In 2010’s the debate was Ronaldo vs Messi.In 2020’s the debate is Ronaldo vs Mbappe and haaland.Cristiano Ronaldo is timeless. In late 2000’s the debate was Ronaldo vs Kakà.In 2010’s the debate was Ronaldo vs Messi.In 2020’s the debate is Ronaldo vs Mbappe and haaland. Cristiano Ronaldo is timeless.🐐 https://t.co/rY4yAyhwls

Dr Yash  @YashRMFC



Hat-tricks before 30 years of age: 30



Hat-tricks after 30 years of age: 32



Ageing like a fine wine. 62nd HAT-TRICK FOR THE GOAT CRISTIANO RONALDO:Hat-tricks before 30 years of age: 30Hat-tricks after 30 years of age: 32Ageing like a fine wine. 62nd HAT-TRICK FOR THE GOAT CRISTIANO RONALDO:Hat-tricks before 30 years of age: 30Hat-tricks after 30 years of age: 32Ageing like a fine wine.🍷 https://t.co/DrWrX7chE3

Idris @Crhedrys Cristiano Ronaldo just scored a Hattrick in the first half. Man is on fire! GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo just scored a Hattrick in the first half. Man is on fire! GOAT 🐐 https://t.co/fUqH82WXcw

Twilight @the_marcoli_boy Cristiano Ronaldo conquered England, Spain, Italy, Europe, Portugal and now Saudi. Not your Regular GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo conquered England, Spain, Italy, Europe, Portugal and now Saudi. Not your Regular GOAT🐐 https://t.co/L7yPq7j0eO

~ @mercyl4s Cristiano Ronaldo now has 8 goals and 2 assists in 4 games for Al Nassr, can't believe some rough patch of form and media literally convinced us that he was finished. Pain

Cristiano Ronaldo now has 8 goals and 2 assists in 4 games for Al Nassr, can't believe some rough patch of form and media literally convinced us that he was finished. Painhttps://t.co/s59jrlGB8a

TNT Sports BR @TNTSportsBR SENHORAS E SENHORES, ELE É IMPARÁVEL! ISSO É CRISTIANO RONALDO! HAT-TRICK AINDA NO PRIMEIRO TEMPO! EU TÔ MALUCOOOOOOOOO! 🤖 GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!SENHORAS E SENHORES, ELE É IMPARÁVEL! ISSO É CRISTIANO RONALDO! HAT-TRICK AINDA NO PRIMEIRO TEMPO! EU TÔ MALUCOOOOOOOOO! GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! ⚽⚽⚽ SENHORAS E SENHORES, ELE É IMPARÁVEL! ISSO É CRISTIANO RONALDO! HAT-TRICK AINDA NO PRIMEIRO TEMPO! EU TÔ MALUCOOOOOOOOO! 🔥😱🤖 https://t.co/Q7tZ9t0JOz

Leo🇮🇹- Fan @Vettel_AMR Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the world right now. Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the world right now. 🐐

PointGod🇵🇹➐ @Point_God_11_ Cristiano Ronaldo puts Al Nassr top of the league Cristiano Ronaldo puts Al Nassr top of the league 🐐 https://t.co/CenoTzLxXW

Sudhanshu🩺 @SudRMFC



CRISTIANO scored 7 of them (He has two hatricks in this month only) Troll Football @Troll_Fotballl



Messi scored 23 of them In the last 4 years, Messi and Ronaldo have scored a combined 24 free kicks.Messi scored 23 of them In the last 4 years, Messi and Ronaldo have scored a combined 24 free kicks. Messi scored 23 of them😳 https://t.co/3gH4ohKoZs In the last 3 years, Messi and Ronaldo have scored a combined 9 HATRICKS.CRISTIANO scored 7 of them(He has two hatricks in this month only) twitter.com/Troll_Fotballl… In the last 3 years, Messi and Ronaldo have scored a combined 9 HATRICKS. CRISTIANO scored 7 of them😳(He has two hatricks in this month only) twitter.com/Troll_Fotballl… https://t.co/FWz3Fex4h3

Filipe Orlando @MrFilipeOrlando 7 goals in 4 games. Put Cristiano Ronaldo in any team, any league and he dominates 7 goals in 4 games. Put Cristiano Ronaldo in any team, any league and he dominates https://t.co/hxrpSROpjO

Troll Football @UKTrollFootball THE 38 YEARS OLD - CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS NOW SCORED HIS 62ND CAREER HAT-TRICK!



Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 2nd HAT-TRICK for Al-Nassr after only 5 Games.



Just Things! THE 38 YEARS OLD - CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS NOW SCORED HIS 62ND CAREER HAT-TRICK!Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 2nd HAT-TRICK for Al-Nassr after only 5 Games.JustThings! 🚨🚨 THE 38 YEARS OLD - CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS NOW SCORED HIS 62ND CAREER HAT-TRICK! 😍🐐⚽⚽⚽Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 2nd HAT-TRICK for Al-Nassr after only 5 Games. 🐐⚽Just 🐐 Things! ❤️👏 https://t.co/f1mYt6ey31

Can Cristiano Ronaldo become a Ballon d'Or contender yet again?

Cristiano Ronaldo has already won five Ballon d'Ors in his career. The Portuguese superstar could yet again become a contender for the individual award.

Given his current form, Ronaldo looks like one of the best players in the world once again. After his dismal first half of the campaign with Manchester United and Portugal's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the notion was that Ronaldo is on borrowed time at the top.

The situation, however, has changed drastically. If Cristiano Ronaldo can keep achieving great things in Asia, he could certainly become a potential Ballon d'Or winner again at the age of 38.

Poll : 0 votes