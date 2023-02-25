Create

“Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon d'Or 2023,” “Playing like he is 28” – Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick guides Al-Nassr to 3-0 win over Damac

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Feb 25, 2023 23:17 IST
Is Cristiano Ronaldo once again a Ballon d'Or contender?

Fans on Twitter called for Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon d'Or as the Portuguese superstar scored a stunning hat-trick to lead Al-Nassr to a 3-0 win against Damac in their Saudi Pro League clash. Rudi Garcia's team moved to the top of the league table with the win. They currently have 43 points on the board from 18 games and are leading second-placed Al-Ittihad by two points.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 18th minute, converting emphatically from the penalty spot. He sent Damac keeper Moustapha Zeghba the wrong way to find the back of the net with a powerful shot.

Ronaldo's second was a stunner. Five minutes after his first goal, the Portuguese superstar received the ball outside the Damac penalty area. The no. 7 smashed a left-footed effort home, leaving Zeghba rooted to his spot.

The third goal came just before the half-time break. It was a great team move from Garcia's side. Abdulrahman Ghareeb made a spectacular run from a counter attack before finding Ayman Yahya with an outside-of-the-foot pass.

Yahya unselfishly set up Ronaldo, whose predatory instincts were on full display. The Portuguese was in the right place at the right time and found the back of the net.

Ronaldo and Al-Nassr had a few more chances to increase their lead. However, the score remained 3-0.

Ronaldo has now made 10 goal contributions in his four matches in Saudi Arabia. He has scored eight goals and has provided two assists. The legendary forward is also the joint-fourth highest goalscorer in the SPL.

One fan wrote:

"Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon Dor 2023. Who says no?"

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Cristiano Ronaldo's stellar performance against Damac:

CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS SCORED TWO HAT TRICKS IN HIS LAST THREE AL NASSR GAMES 🐐 https://t.co/RZVga5iMV2
CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORES HIS SECOND HAT TRICK IN THREE GAMES ⚡ https://t.co/uDwhFDbS9E
TWO HAT-TRICKS IN THREE GAMES FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO 💥 https://t.co/y4oG0nLGOn
🚨CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS NOW SCOED 62 CAREER HATTRICKS. https://t.co/uT2Ce2bvzg
Cristiano Ronaldo is now 5 goals behind the league top scorer with 12 games left . We are coming for that golden boot https://t.co/kzKjUxSWEn
Cristiano Ronaldo has overtaken the amount of hattricks messi has for PSG in only 26 minutes😭😭https://t.co/o9OLFBcSZD
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored or assisted Al Nassr's last ten goals 😳 https://t.co/XSWnDqi03j
You can’t scroll past without leaving a like for Cristiano Ronaldo ❤️ https://t.co/h7VH5d38Tg
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 2nd hat-trick for Al-Nassr. 🇸🇦 https://t.co/p4WruCREkR
BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks the record for the most goals in Football history previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo. https://t.co/yhtX3vzKzn
Cristiano Ronaldo's last three games for Al Nassr:⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️⚽️⚽️⚽️Found his feet and some. 🔥 https://t.co/g5Pu2ipuna
The moment Cristiano Ronaldo hit his first-half hat trick 😤(via @SPL) https://t.co/ABEln7X6q7
CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS MORE HATTRICKS IN THE LAST 3 WEEKS THAN MESSI IN THE LAST 3 YEARS 😭😭😭 https://t.co/lDNpPAF1PK
Cristiano Ronaldo scores his second hat-trick in three Al Nassr games 🎩🔥 https://t.co/RsiteuH37a
Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon Dor 2023. Who says no? https://t.co/S4i7AFnUvk
🚨Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick is the FIRST in Saudi League history to be scored in the first 45 minutes.https://t.co/xZofdSGBk1
HAT TRICK DE CRISTIANO RONALDO!!!! Ghareeb juega mucho. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/7DrVbk7RfL
Ronaldo has 2 hat tricks for Al Nassr already😭😭 Anyone who was disrespecting him was criminal
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 2nd hat-trick for Al Nassr after only 5 games played 🔥🤯 https://t.co/sTfSl4HiI9
Messi since 2021: 0 Hat-tricks.Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023: 2 Hat-tricks.Different Levels 🐐 https://t.co/9KRLt0D1GP
Cristiano Ronaldo now has scored 153 goals with his weak foot. 🤯That’s more than some people career goals 😭😭😭 https://t.co/PqTsAi9eRK
Don't let this Cristiano Ronaldo Hatrick distract you from his playmaking masterclass today. He is actually playing like he is 28 again. https://t.co/sM3q7jkcx7
Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to score a hat trick in the first 45 minutes in Saudi Arabia.Another record 🤷🏻‍♂️👑 https://t.co/Pfq4jyPfMP
Cristiano Ronaldo has now managed to score more league goals in the last 4 games than Lionel Messi did in the whole of last season. https://t.co/U1KImD5LRR
Its 2023 and Cristiano Ronaldo is still the Best Player in the World 🐐 https://t.co/zXM6HAysWQ
Dominated England winning Premier League 3peat. Broke all records in Spain winning a UCL 3peat. Won every trophy there is Italy and now breaking every record in AsiaCristiano Ronaldo is unmatched https://t.co/dYk87WrWiM
CRISTIANO RONALDO OWNS SAUDI ARABIATHE GREATEST THERE IS! THE GREATEST THERE WAS AND THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE
Is Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest footballer of all time?Yes No Doubt Absolutely 👇 👇 👇
In late 2000’s the debate was Ronaldo vs Kakà.In 2010’s the debate was Ronaldo vs Messi.In 2020’s the debate is Ronaldo vs Mbappe and haaland. Cristiano Ronaldo is timeless.🐐 https://t.co/rY4yAyhwls
TWO HAT-TRICKS IN THREE GAMES FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO 💥Meanwhile everyone right now 🎉#CR7𓃵#CristianoRonaldo #ronaldo https://t.co/cU7lc3zDrc
62nd HAT-TRICK FOR THE GOAT CRISTIANO RONALDO:Hat-tricks before 30 years of age: 30Hat-tricks after 30 years of age: 32Ageing like a fine wine.🍷 https://t.co/DrWrX7chE3
Cristiano Ronaldo just scored a Hattrick in the first half. Man is on fire! GOAT 🐐 https://t.co/fUqH82WXcw
Cristiano Ronaldo conquered England, Spain, Italy, Europe, Portugal and now Saudi. Not your Regular GOAT🐐 https://t.co/L7yPq7j0eO
Cristiano Ronaldo now has 8 goals and 2 assists in 4 games for Al Nassr, can't believe some rough patch of form and media literally convinced us that he was finished. Painhttps://t.co/s59jrlGB8a
Hat - trick de Cristiano Ronaldo.GOAT. 🐐 https://t.co/6pICv2K8co
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! ⚽⚽⚽ SENHORAS E SENHORES, ELE É IMPARÁVEL! ISSO É CRISTIANO RONALDO! HAT-TRICK AINDA NO PRIMEIRO TEMPO! EU TÔ MALUCOOOOOOOOO! 🔥😱🤖 https://t.co/Q7tZ9t0JOz
Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the world right now. 🐐
Cristiano Ronaldo puts Al Nassr top of the league 🐐 https://t.co/CenoTzLxXW
In the last 3 years, Messi and Ronaldo have scored a combined 9 HATRICKS. CRISTIANO scored 7 of them😳(He has two hatricks in this month only) twitter.com/Troll_Fotballl… https://t.co/FWz3Fex4h3
7 goals in 4 games. Put Cristiano Ronaldo in any team, any league and he dominates https://t.co/hxrpSROpjO
🚨🚨 THE 38 YEARS OLD - CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS NOW SCORED HIS 62ND CAREER HAT-TRICK! 😍🐐⚽⚽⚽Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 2nd HAT-TRICK for Al-Nassr after only 5 Games. 🐐⚽Just 🐐 Things! ❤️👏 https://t.co/f1mYt6ey31

Can Cristiano Ronaldo become a Ballon d'Or contender yet again?

Cristiano Ronaldo has already won five Ballon d'Ors in his career. The Portuguese superstar could yet again become a contender for the individual award.

Given his current form, Ronaldo looks like one of the best players in the world once again. After his dismal first half of the campaign with Manchester United and Portugal's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the notion was that Ronaldo is on borrowed time at the top.

The situation, however, has changed drastically. If Cristiano Ronaldo can keep achieving great things in Asia, he could certainly become a potential Ballon d'Or winner again at the age of 38.

