“Cristiano Ronaldo to Barcelona? Good time to do this madness” - Former Barca presidential candidate drops transfer bombshell

Former Barcelona presidential candidate Toni Freixa has urged the club to pursue Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Freixa believes the Catalan giants should try and sign the Portuguese superstar given the situation that both clubs are in.

Speaking to AS, Freixa was asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's potential move to Barcelona. He said:

"If there is a time to do this madness, it is now."

Freixa believes the struggles that Manchester United have gone through this season could force Cristiano Ronaldo to re-evaluate his situation at the club. The Portuguese superstar returned to Old Trafford from Juventus earlier this summer. However, things have not gone according to plan for the forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United's best player by far this season, having scored nine goals across all competitions. However, his individual performances have not translated into team success. The Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League, five points off the top four.

This poor run of form has put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under a tremendous amount of pressure. Many supporters of Manchester United have constantly asked for the Norwegian to be sacked in recent weeks.

It is unlikely that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United for Barcelona

Xavi will take charge of Barcelona after the international break

Even if Barcelona were to make an attempt to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, it is highly unlikely that the Portuguese superstar will want to join the Catalan club. The forward famously played for the Blaugrana's greatest rivals in Real Madrid and still has a good rapport with the club.

With all the fanfare surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United, leaving the club would also not go down well with people in and around the club.

Barcelona, however, will have to look elsewhere to fill the massive hole left by Lionel Messi's departure. The Blaugrana have also struggled massively this season. They are currently ninth in La Liga, 11 points off Real Sociedad at the top of the table.

The Catalans' tepid performances this season led to the sacking of Ronald Koeman last month. With club legend Xavi now taking over the reigns at Barcelona, it remains to be seen whether they will be able to turn their season around.

