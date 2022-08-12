Cristiano Ronaldo beaten to top spot in poll to decide Premier League's greatest player of all time

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo has been pipped to the post by former Arsenal star Thierry Henry in a poll for the Premier League’s best-ever player.

Betfair conducted the audience poll in partnership with YouGOV to celebrate the upcoming 30th anniversary of the English Premier League. More than 1000 people voted, with Thierry Henry getting around 15% of the overall votes.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo came in second while all-time PL top scorer Alan Shearer finished third in the poll.

The likes of Eric Cantona, Steven Gerrard, Dennis Bergkamp, Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne, Ryan Giggs, and Sergio Aguero rounded off the rest of the top 10, in that order.

Ronaldo is currently in his second spell at Manchester United. The Portuguese has scored a total of 123 goals and has 47 assists in 287 appearances across all competitions for the club.

🗣 "Even when he was playing against the big teams and the top players, it was almost like men v boys. It was like the older kid in the playground at times."

Former Chelsea midfielder Jody Morris says Thierry Henry is the greatest Premier League player of all-time.

Henry also had two spells at Arsenal as he was brought in on loan by Arsene Wenger in the 2011-12 season.

Wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is only the second-best PL player ever

While Cristiano Ronaldo might in some ways be the best overall player to have ever played in the Premier League, he did not have his best years in England. For Manchester United, the Portuguese was more of an expansive winger for much of his first stint with them.

It was only in the final two seasons that he was regularly used as a center-forward. This was a trend that culminated with him becoming the greatest-ever Champions League goalscorer for Real Madrid.

The Portuguese won only one of his five Ballon d’Or awards as a Manchester United player and certainly did not show the goalscoring prowess with them that he did at Madrid and then Juventus.

Now at 37, Ronaldo is still going strong but is well past his prime. The player is unsettled at Manchester United after a long transfer saga that is still not over.

Still, considering his attitude and determination to be the best-ever, Ronaldo will be chafed after finishing just second in the poll. The striker scored 24 goals last season for a poor United team that could only finish sixth in the league. The trend continued last weekend in the disastrous loss against Brighton.

Erik ten Hag knows that Ronaldo is still the best goalscorer at the club and can be expected to respond by adding him to the starting lineup against Brentford.

