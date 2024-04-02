Cristiano Ronaldo could become first player to achieve incredible record with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami teammate also in contention this season

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo could become the first player to win the Golden Boot in four different top-flight leagues (excluding state championships), according to @Twitugal on X.

Here is a breakdown of Ronaldo's top scorer awards in first divisions:

1) 31 goals for Manchester United in the 2007-08 Premier League season;

2) 29 goals for Juventus in the 2020-21 Serie A season;

3) Three Golden Boot awards for Real Madrid in La Liga with 40 (2010-11), 31 (2013-14) and 48 goals (2014-15) respectively.

In Al-Nassr's 5-1 win over Al-Tai on March 30, the Portuguese forward netted a hat-trick, catapulting him above Al-Hilal's Serbian marksman Aleksandar Mitrovic in the Saudi Pro League top scorers chart. He currently sits on 26 goals and nine assists in 23 league games.

With Mitrovic suffering from an ankle injury and set to be out of action for a while, Cristiano could pull further clear in the Pro League Golden Boot race.

According to the post, Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez, who rejoined him at MLS side Inter Miami at the start of the season, could also be in contention for the record.

He has previously won the Golden Boot for Ajax in the Eredivisie (35 goals in 2009-10), Barca in La Liga (40 goals in 2015-16), and Liverpool in the Premier League (31 goals in 2013-14).

He currently sits on five goals and three assists in just seven MLS games for the Herons, just one behind goalscoring leader Lewis Morgan of the New York Red Bulls.

With Lionel Messi (muscular problems) and Anderson Talisca (muscular problems) out injured for Inter Miami and Al-Nassr respectively, the onus will be on Suarez and Ronaldo to put their clubs on their backs. In the process, we could potentially see them achieving the incredible feat of four top-flight Golden Boots.

Cristiano Ronaldo wins March Player of the Month in Saudi Pro League

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the Player of the Month award for March in the Saudi Pro League.

The top-scorer in the division added four goals to his tally in three games across the month. He faced tough competition in the form of Al-Ittihad forward Abderrazak Hamdallah (3 goals, 1 assist) and Al-Ettifaq forward Karl Toko Ekambi (2 goals, 1 assist), but won the award for his incredible performances.

The honor was Ronaldo's third Player of the Month award this season after having won in it August-September and December. He has already bagged 26 goals and nine assists in just 23 league appearances, as he continues to have an impressive streak in the Pro League.

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr still sit in second place with 59 points in 25 games, a whopping 12 points behind unbeaten leaders Al-Hilal.

