Cristiano Ronaldo birthplace: Where was the Manchester United forward born? 

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was born in Funchal, the capital of the Madeira region in Portugal. Notably, Madeira is one of two autonomous regions in Portugal, with the other being Azores, and it is formed by a chain of islands situated in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Born and brought up in Madeira, Cristiano Ronaldo went on to achieve unparalleled success for Portugal in international football. The 36-year-old holds the record for the highest number of goals at international level after scoring as many as 111 goals in 180 appearances for his country at senior level.

🇵🇹 All-time top international scorer Cristiano Ronaldo has 111 goals in 180 games for Portugal 🔝#WCQ pic.twitter.com/G3XItWOiEe — European Qualifiers (@EURO2020) September 1, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo also captained Portugal to the Euro Championship crown in 2016 and followed it up with another triumph in the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019. Time and again, the forward has silenced his doubters with his performances on the pitch. More recently, he was also the joint top-scorer during the Euro 2020 championship held earlier in the summer.

Back in his homeland in Funchal, Madeira, Cristiano Ronaldo has a museum dedicated to himself. Madeira's international airport was also renamed "Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport" after the Portuguese guided his team to glory in the 2016 Euro Championship.

Cristiano Ronaldo may have to wait for his second Manchester United debut

Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo was tipped to make his second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle on September 11. However, if recent reports are to be believed, the forward may have to wait a little longer.

Despite already leaving Portugal's national team camp, Cristiano Ronaldo will have to undergo mandatory quarantine before he can resume training at Manchester United. Following the procedure, he will only be left with just a single day to train with his team-mates and get accustomed to the system.

Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the number 7 jersey at Man United 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HvQcuTWDph — CR7 Rap Rhymes (@cr7raprhymes) September 2, 2021

As such, reports have indicated that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might opt against rushing him back into action at Old Trafford. But if Cristiano Ronaldo's form during the international break is anything to go by, the Manchester United man looks fit and raring to go. Even if Manchester United opt to use him as a second-half substitute against Newcastle, Cristiano Ronaldo will be desperate to make his mark.

Also Read

Following their Premier League outing this weekend, Manchester United begin their Champions League campaign away from home against BSC Young Boys. Cristiano Ronaldo will have his sights set on helping Manchester United regain their supremacy on the continental stage.

Edited by Nived Zenith