Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on claims that he’s agreed deal to join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has denied reports of an agreement with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. The Portuguese forward did not offer more details but firmly rejected claims of him having decided on his next destination.

Speaking to the media after Portugal's win over Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday (6 December), the former Manchester United striker gave a crisp response to questions regarding his next club. He said:

"No, that's not true — not true."

Ronaldo terminated his contract with Manchester United by mutual consent following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan in November. The forward has been linked with multiple clubs but Al Nassr and Al Hilal are said to be the sides leading the chase.

Why did Manchester United release Cristiano Ronaldo?

Manchester United decided to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract after he attacked the club during his interview with Piers Morgan.

The Portuguese forward criticized the Old Trafford hierarchy, claimed the club betrayed him, and that there was no respect from manager Erik ten Hag. He said:

"I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me. Some people, they don't want me here - not only the coach but the other two or three guys. Not only this year but last year too. Honestly, I shouldn't say that. But listen, I don't care. People should listen to the truth. Yes, I feel betrayed."

#MUFC Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC

Ronaldo went on to claim that there had been no progress at the club since Sir Alex Ferguson announced his retirement in 2012. He added:

"Since Sir Alex Ferguson left, I saw no evolution in the club, the progress was zero. Nothing changed. Not only the pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym. They stopped in time, which surprised me a lot. I think the fans should know the truth. I want the best for the club."

"But you have some things inside [the club] that don't help reach the top level as City, Liverpool, and even now Arsenal... a club with this dimension should be top of the tree in my opinion and they are not, unfortunately."

The forward also sent a message to the fans in the interview and said:

"I love Manchester United, I love the fans, they're always on my side. But if they want to do it different… they have to change many, many things."

Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal's Round of 16 win over Switzerland but came on in the 73rd minute. However, failed to get on the scoresheet.

