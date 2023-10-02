Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after scoring in 3-1 win over Istiklol 

Cristiano Ronaldo was pleased to have netted his first AFC Champions League goal in Al-Nassr's 3-1 comeback win against FC Istiklol on Monday (October 2).

The legendary forward was equalized for Al-Aalami with an excellent left-footed chip before Anderson Talisca grabbed a brace. The victory means Luis Castro's men remain perfect in Group E of the AFC Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to the win on Instagram praising his team and expressing his delight in scoring. He stated:

"Good game from everyone on the team! Happy to have scored my 1st (ACL) goal! We keep winning!"

The Al-Nassr superstar continued his red-hot goalscoring streak and now sits on 11 goals and six assists in 10 games across competitions. It was an excellent performance from the 38-year-old who tormented Istiklol defenders on the night. He also had three shots on target, five off target, and made two key passes.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Europe in January for the Saudi Pro League after becoming an icon of the UEFA Champions League. He is the competition's all-time record goalscorer with 140 goals for the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United.

However, the Portuguese icon could now be chasing a new goal record in the AFC Champions League and he's started in tonight's win against Istiklol.

Javier Hernandez rubbished suggestions Cristiano Ronaldo can be a difficult teammate

Javier Hernandez (right) had nothing but positive words for his former teammate.

For all of Cristiano Ronaldo's excellence during his illustrious career, there have been suggestions that he isn't the easiest to play alongside. His winning mentality has sometimes been taken the wrong way but he has a resume glowing with trophy success.

Ronaldo has won titles in England, Spain, Italy, and five UEFA Champions League trophies. He was the first player to achieve the latter feat and he's also a five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The iconic forward hit his peak at Real Madrid in La Liga, bagging 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 games. He's Los Blancos' all-time record goalscorer.

Despite this, there have been murmurs that he can be problematic in difficult situations. His exits from Madrid and most recently Manchester United back this suggestion.

However, his former Los Blancos teammate Javier Hernandez has come to his defense. He says that not only himself but anybody he has spoken to has experienced problems with Cristiano Ronaldo (via The Mirror):

"Cristiano [Ronaldo] was phenomenal in the locker room and also in his way of being. I don't think I have met or seen a player who has come out to say that Cristiano is a difficult or complicated person."

Hernandez spent just a season on loan with Ronaldo at Real Madrid from United in 2014-15. The Mexican forward was a cult hero at Old Trafford much like the Portuguese icon.