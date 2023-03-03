Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after Venezuelan blogger claims he had s*x with her while in a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has vehemently denied claims of cheating on his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez after Portuguese media reported that he had an affair with Venezuelan blogger Georgilaya.

Georgilaya alleged the incident took place last year on March 25, 2022, when the Portuguese squad (captained by Cristiano Ronaldo) were preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The former Manchester United player is said to have spent a night with Georgilaya at the Solverde hotel in Vila Nova de Gaia, northern Portugal, in room 312. Georgilaya alleges that Ronaldo sent her a text inviting her to his room after she posed for selfies with other football players. She wrote on Instagram (via The Sun):

“When I read the message, I thought that if I went there we would just talk, get to know each other better, maybe I could get some more photos, I didn't think that, in that situation, there would be sex. The fact is, it happened.

She added:

“It was consented on my part, but despite that, I felt manipulated, by the fame and power of Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Georgilaya claims to have been tormented by the guilt of the affair, due to her cheating on her husband by sleeping with Cristiano Ronaldo. She also doesn't want 'fame or money' and has exposed text messages from Ronaldo and his friends, including Jose Semedo.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner swiftly denied the accusation after the story was printed in the Correio da Manhã newspaper in Portugal. His spokesperson said:

“This is completely false and defamatory.”

Georgilaya is an influencer and blogger and boasts over 188k followers on Instagram.

The Ronaldo family will be hoping these are attention-seeking accusations. The Real Madrid legend has been dating his current girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez since 2016 when they met at a Gucci store in Madrid.

Georgina Rodriguez is currently a model and has three biological children and three step-children with Ronaldo.

The couple moved to Saudi Arabia in January 2023 following the Portuguese's move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr on a two-year deal. Their move attracted attention when Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez became the exception to a rule that states that unmarried couples aren't allowed to live with one another.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez move into Saudi Arabian mansion

Despite accusations of an affair in Portugal, the Portugal international appears to be settling in well in Saudi Arabia. After living at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh for two months, the family moved out to a luxurious mansion.

While the exact location isn't clear, it is reported to be in a compound with state-of-the-art security for his family. They also have easy access to shops, gyms, and other amenities.

It was also reported that Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been joined by the former's mother Dolores Aveiro at the mansion.

