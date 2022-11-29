Cristiano Ronaldo or Bruno Fernandes? FIFA Techincal committee analyzing goal footage; set to announce final decision in next few hours

Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed he got a touch of the ball for Portugal's first goal against Uruguay, and the FIFA Technical Committee is now analyzing the goal footage, as per Mais Futebol.

Portugal's first goal against Uruguay on Monday was officially awarded to Bruno Fernandes and will stay that way until a decision is made later today.

Portugal defeated Uruguay 2-0 to seal their place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16. Manchester United star Fernandes scored both goals, with the second coming via a penalty late in the game.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Ronaldo touched that ball. He should be awarded the goal. Ronaldo touched that ball. He should be awarded the goal. https://t.co/7yRJyUkRiz

While Ronaldo claimed a touch and celebrated the goal, he thought he had equaled Eusebio in the history books. The goal would have put him level with the legendary striker's nine goals at the FIFA World Cup.

However, it was awarded to Fernandes by the stadium announcer, and FIFA confirmed the decision later on. The midfielder commented on the confusion after the game and said:

"I celebrated [the goal] as if it had been Cristiano's goal. It seemed to me that he had touched the ball. My aim was to cross the ball for him. We are happy with the victory regardless of who scored. The most important thing is that we achieved our aim which is to be in the next round."

Pundits back Bruno Fernades over Cristiano Ronaldo

Former West Ham defender Matthew Upson was on BBC Radio 5 and backed Bruno Fernandes to be named as the goalscorer for Portugal's first goal of the match instead of Cristiano Ronaldo. He said:

"I think it's Bruno Fernandes' goal. The only evidence I've got is the replay that I can see in front of me, and the ball doesn't change direction. You normally see the ball change its rotation or direction slightly if there is a glancing header."

He continued:

"It won't go down as [Cristiano] Ronaldo's goal on the scoresheet and that is what he is bothered about because he thrives off those records. But it is his goal in the sense that his presence and his run caused it."

The same was echoed by BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Ian Dennis, who added:

"Good luck to the FIFA official who has to go into the changing room to tell Cristiano Ronaldo he hasn't scored that. Bruno Fernandes has been credited with it."

R 🇦🇷 @Lionel30i The “I’m going to tell Piers Morgan” memes are actually true The “I’m going to tell Piers Morgan” memes are actually true 💀💀 https://t.co/uTu6thwtaE

Piers Morgan, on the other hand, has been adamant that Cristiano Ronaldo got a touch and claimed that the Portuguese star texted him about the contact from the dressing room after full time.

