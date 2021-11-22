Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes lost faith in Solskjaer's ability to guide Manchester United to silverware - Reports

Manchester United stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes had reportedly lost faith in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's ability to lead the club to trophies. The Red Devils parted ways with the Norwegian after their 4-1 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday in the Premier League.

According to The Athletic, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, arguably two of Manchester United's best players, lacked faith in Solskjaer's ability to help the club win trophies.

Manchester United have endured a dismal run of form which has seen them win just one of their last five games in the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was under immense pressure after his side's 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.

A number of fans requested the club to part ways with Solskjaer after Manchester United's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City prior to the international break.

The 20-time Premier League champions continued to support Solskjaer despite Manchester United's poor run of results. The Red Devils' defeat to Watford, however, proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Solskjaer.

Reports have suggested Manchester United stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes had lost faith in Solskjaer's ability to lead the club to silverware.

A number of Manchester United's players and coaching staff were in tears in the dressing room after their humiliating defeat to Claudio Ranieri's side on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made no secret of his frustration at Manchester United's performances in recent weeks. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner left Juventus to join United this summer to help the club win trophies.

Bruno Fernandes, on the other hand, is a player Solskjaer signed in January 2020. The Portuguese playmaker has been one of Manchester United's best players in recent years but has endured a dip in form in recent weeks.

Manchester United need to hire a tactician who can get the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester United have appointed first-team coach Michael Carrick as the club's interim manager until they can hire a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United have lacked unity, direction and a playing style in recent months. The club are in desperate need of a manager who will be able to bring the best out of the likes of Ronaldo, Fernandes and the club's young talents.

Manchester United's next manager will also need to implement a style of football at Old Trafford in order to provide the club with a footballing identity.

The club have been heavily linked with former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman managed some of the best players in the world, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane, during his time with Real Madrid.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar