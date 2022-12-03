Portugal suffered a 2-1 defeat against South Korea in their final FIFA World Cup group game and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese captain, was the subject of immense criticism on Twitter for his poor performance.
Ronaldo started for Fernando Santos' side, despite his country having already secured qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament. His tournament hasn't been one to write home about so far, and his performance against South Korea was another disappointment.
Ronaldo was caught offside on three occasions in the match. He also had a guilt-edged opportunity to score, but the 37-year-old failed to do so.
To make things worse, the former Manchester United forward was at fault for South Korea's equalizer in the 27th minute. The ball bounced off Ronaldo's shoulder as he attempted to duck under it and straight into Kim Young-gwon's path from a corner. The Korean made no mistake in slotting the ball home. Ronaldo was eventually substituted during the second half.
Portugal conceded another goal later in the match and were defeated by a scoreline of 2-1. Despite their loss, the 2016 UEFA Euro champions advanced as group winners.
The Koreans also advanced to the next round, courtesy of their win. Uruguay managed a 2-0 win against Ghana, which meant that both countries were level on points and goal difference. However, the Asian side scored more goals in the group stages and thus progressed ahead of the South American giants.
Cristiano Ronaldo has only scored once so far in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He opened his team's scoring during the 3-2 win against Ghana from the penalty spot.
Critics on Twitter pointed out that Ronaldo hasn't scored a non-penalty goal for his country in the last six games. Some even opined that if Lionel Messi put on such a poor display, it would be talked about all the time.
Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after Ronaldo's dismal showing against South Korea in the World Cup:
Who will Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal play in their next game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
Despite their loss, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal finished in the top spot of their group in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They will play the runners-up of Group G in their next game.
Brazil vs. Cameroon and Serbia vs. Switzerland are the two games to be played in Group G later tonight. With six points from two games, Brazil are already through to the next round (most likely as group winners). However, the second qualification spot is still up for grabs and all three teams have a shot.
Get Cameroon vs Brazil live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup
Poll : Who will top Group H in FIFA World Cup 2022?
Ghana
Portugal
Uruguay
Korea Republic
2951 votes