Cristiano Ronaldo called 'the best' by Lionel Messi's ex-teammate after face-off in Saudi Pro League clash

Lionel Messi's ex-Argentina teammate and Al-Khaleej centre-back Lisandro Lopez has labelled Cristiano Ronaldo the best player in the world after a 1-0 loss against Al-Nassr.

Earlier this Saturday (April 27), Ronaldo's club beat Al-Khaleej at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Former Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte netted the decisive goal from Marcelo Brozovic's cross in the 68th minute of the clash.

Lopez, who played for Argentina four times between 2011 and 2012, locked horns with the Portuguese superstar in his team's recent loss. The 34-year-old was taken off in the 65th minute of the league match.

After the end of the Saudi Pro League tie, Lopez posted on Instagram:

"Always a pleasure to play against the best. Now it's time to get ready for cup semi-final. Let's go for more @khaleejclub!"

Lopez, who did not share the pitch with Messi in Argentina's colors, is next likely to play in his team's King's Cup semi-final against Al-Nassr. Should he start, he would mark the ex-Real Madrid striker on May 1.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has been in fine form for Al-Nassr this term. He has recorded 36 goals and 12 assists in 38 total appearances so far.

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Ex-Manchester United player offers opinion

During a chat with sports streaming platform DAZN, ex-Manchester United forward Giuseppe Rossi was queried to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He replied:

"They both bring different things to the game, that's why it's so hard to compare them. Cristiano went from a winger to being the best number nine on the planet, scoring goals is all he cares about."

Revealing his choice of the Argentine over the Portuguese, Rossi said:

"Messi is a goalscorer but he facilitates and I appreciate that as a player who likes to come deep and get the ball. He's a more cerebral player and therefore some people don't understand that part of the game. So that's why, I lean more towards watching him play. It's all about preference, all about preference."

Messi, who is currently representing Inter Miami, netted 704 goals and laid out 338 assists in 853 club appearances while he was in Europe.

Ronaldo, 39, found the back of the net 701 times and contributed 223 assists in a staggering 949 club matches during his time in Europe.

While the Argentine has lifted a record eight Ballon d'Or awards so far, the former Manchester United man has five Ballon d'Ors to his name.