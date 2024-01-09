Cristiano Ronaldo calls Georgina Rodriguez his ‘soulmate’ as Al-Nassr star shares intimate beach picture with girlfriend

Cristiano Ronaldo recently took to Instagram to share an intimate picture on the beach with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, 29, is a Spanish model and social media influencer who boasts an incredible 55.5 million followers on Instagram. However, she's a fair few behind her boyfriend, who has a whopping 617 million followers on the platform.

The couple initially met in 2016, when Rodriguez worked at a Gucci store in Madrid and had to attend to the 38-year-old striker. Since then, the pair have come a long way and co-parent five children today.

The couple have professed their love for one another on multiple occasions in the past. Ronaldo shared an Instagram post of the two on Monday, January 8, captioning it:

"Soulmate."

Rodriguez lauded the Al-Nassr striker ahead of the release of her Netflix series "I Am Georgina" last year, saying (via Mirror):

"Cristiano is marvellous. He’s a wonderful father, a wonderful son, brother, friend and partner, boss and employee because he’s an employee as well. He’s fantastic in every sense of the word."

“Sometimes we’re at home eating and I look at him and think ‘How lucky I feel to be the one he’s chosen to create this wonderful family’ and I go to bed really happy.”

During his incredible career, Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Or awards and UEFA Champions League trophies, among numerous other honors.

When Georgina Rodriguez hit back at rumors suggesting rift with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez (via Getty Images)

Georgina Rodriguez slammed rumors suggesting a rift between her and Cristiano Ronaldo in April 2023. At the time, multiple Spanish and Portuguese media outlets claimed that the pair were on the verge of splitting up.

Rodriguez took to social media to end the speculation, writing (via Mirror):

"The jealous one invents a rumour, the gossipy one spreads it and the idiot believes it."

Only days later, the former Manchester United striker also clarified via Instagram that the couple were going strong. He posted an image of the two and captioned it:

"Cheers to love."

On the football pitch, Ronaldo has been on fire this season, having bagged 20 Saudi Pro League goals in 18 matches.