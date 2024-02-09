Cristiano Ronaldo caught being furious at official on camera after Al-Nassr lose Riyadh Season Cup final to Al-Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo was caught on camera furious at an on-pitch official after losing the Riyadh Season Cup final 2-0 against Al-Hilal on Thursday, February 8.

The Portuguese icon returned for this tie after being sidelined due to injury in the 6-0 win against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami on February 1. However, the former Juventus man's return didn't go according to plan as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic provided his side an early lead in the 17th minute.

Salem Aldawsari doubled Al-Hilal's lead 13 minutes later, after which Al-Nassr failed to get back into the match. The night was frustrating for Ronaldo, who was booked in the 53rd minute of the second half for blasting the ball into the crowd after a foul was given against his side.

His frustrations were evident even after the match. Ronaldo looked incensed when an on-field official seemingly blocked his path when the 39-year-old was leading his side to collect their runner's medals.

Al-Hilal will feel great to get one over their Suadi Pro League rivals before both teams commence their title race in the second half of the campaign. Ronaldo and Co., are currently second in the league standings, seven points behind Al-Hilal, who lead the way.

Al-Nassr face Al Fateh on February 17, when they resume their league campaign, while Al Hilal are home to Al-Raed on February 18.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to reunite with Raphael Varane- Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United star Raphael Varane has reportedly drawn interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr for a summer transfer move (via GOAL). It is suggested that the Saudi Arabian side are willing to offer £50 million per year to bring the defender to their club.

According to this report, the former France international is looking to move on from Old Trafford and is currently not seen as a sure-shot starter under Erik ten Hag. This season, Varane has started nine of his 14 Premier League appearances and bagged one goal.

Overall, the 30-year-old centre-back has played 84 matches across competitions for the Red Devils, bagging two goals and an assist. His only trophy at Old Trafford was Manchester United's Carabao Cup success last season.

Should he move to Al-Nassr, Varane would reunite with Ronaldo, a player he's shared the pitch 231 times with and managed one joint goal contribution. The Frenchman could likely consider this move, given Manchester United's current form.

They're sixth in the Premier League, eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa and out of Europe.