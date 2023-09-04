Cristiano Ronaldo caught red-handed by lie detector test after making FIFA World Cup claim about Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo was caught lying when asked the intriguing question of whether Portugal would win the FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo took part in a lie detector test with Binance and he was asked some questions ranging from his own career to clubs he has played for. However, one question and answer that stood out regarded his national team.

The all-time international top goalscorer was asked if Portugal would win the World Cup. He responded after much thinking:

"Yes."

Unfortunately for Cristiano Ronaldo, the machine determined that he was lying much to his surprise. He reacted by laughing:

"What a pessimist, huh?"

Portugal were touted as a potential dark horse to win the World Cup last year in Qatar. However, Selecao das Quinas crashed out in the quarterfinals, losing 1-0 to Morocco.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won plenty of trophies during his illustrious career but still, the World Cup evades him. The closest he has come to doing so was his debut campaign in 2006 where Selecao finished fourth.

The Portugal captain may have doubts about Portugal's credentials to do so having failed to win the tournament on five separate occasions. He watched on as his longtime rival Lionel Messi won the World Cup last year with Argentina.

A young crop of talent are emerging into the Portugal squad and it's inevitable that he won't be part of the 2026 World Cup. The Al Nassr superstar will be 41 once the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada happens.

However, Ronaldo has been at his best throughout his time playing in the competition. He has scored eight goals and provided two assists in 22 games and sits just below Portuguese icon Eusebio whose nine goals are a record for Selecao.

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed his World Cup dream has ended

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal failed to deliver in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo signaled that his World Cup dream had ended when Portugal crashed out of last year's competition. The legendary striker was unable to help guide Selecao further than the quarterfinals.

The 38-year-old was dropped by former manager Fernando Santos in both of his nations' knockout stage games. They thrashed Switzerland 6-1 in the last 16 courtesy of Goncalo Ramos' hat-trick after the striker replaced Ronaldo in the starting lineup.

However, Portugal were then beaten by Morocco, ending Ronaldo's hopes of winning the tournament. He took to Instagram after the defeat to signal the end of his World Cup story:

"Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career... Sadly yesterday the dream ended."

This cryptic post led many to believe that Ronaldo was also bringing an end to his international career. However, Portugal sacked Santos after the World Cup and replaced him with Roberto Martinez.

Cristiano Ronaldo has quickly returned to Selecao's starting lineup and impressed during Euro 2024 qualifiers. He has bagged four goals in five qualifying games, becoming the first player to appear in 200 international matches in the process.