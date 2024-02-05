Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 39th birthday with Al Nassr squad before training, video goes viral

Al-Nassr recently shared a video of Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating his 39th birthday with his teammates on the training ground.

Ronaldo turned 39 on Monday (February 5) and Al-Nassr arranged a special yellow and blue-themed birthday cake which depicted him in the club's home kit. The video shows 'CR7' coming out of the tunnel and onto the pitch where his teammates are waiting for him. He then posed for photos with his teammates before cutting the cake.

The video can be seen below:

Ronaldo was arguably the first global superstar to sign for a Saudi Pro League club when he joined Al-Nassr in January 2023. Since then, he has been a reliable outlet for goals, netting 38 times and laying out 13 assists in 44 club games across competitions.

Despite his age, Ronaldo is still going strong and has barely shown any signs of slowing down. He entered the new year having scored 54 goals for club and country in 59 games last calendar year — the most of any player in world football.

Moreover, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner still has a year and a half left on his deal with Faris Najd.

Anderson slams Manchester United for not protecting Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United midfielder Anderson has slammed his former club for not protecting Cristiano Ronaldo during the latter's second spell at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo left United in November 2022 by mutual consent following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan where he took digs at Erik ten Hag. He had started just four times in the league that season under the Dutchman and was seemingly disappointed with his playing time.

Speaking about the saga, Anderson, who once shared a house with Ronaldo during the latter's first spell in England, told Globo (h/t GOAL):

"When Cristiano came back... man, it's Cristiano Ronaldo. Protect him. Today Cristiano has 50 goals. ‘Ah, but it's in Saudi Arabia’, but he has 50 goals! Out of three chances, he will make two, that's a fact. And whoever plays against him is afraid. And today nobody is afraid of playing against Manchester. They know that Manchester is taking beatings after beatings. Ronaldo arrived at a time when Manchester was under construction, and he scored 25 goals. And then he left."

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 38 points from 23 games. However, their problems in front of goal continue, as they have scored the least goals (31) out of any side in the top 11 so far.