Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al-Nassr star’s birthday with his new teammates, shares snap

Al-Nassr new signing Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a snap of himself celebrating teammate Muhammed Al-Fateel's birthday. The defender plays for the Saudi Arabian national team too.

Ronaldo recently made a headline-grabbing move to Al-Nassr. The transfer marked the first time the Portuguese superstar has stepped outside European football. The 37-year-old is on a mega contract and is set to earn around €200 million per year.

A record-breaker throughout his career, Ronaldo might have the record of becoming Al-Nassr's top goalscorer on his radar. Majed Abdullah is the current holder of the record with 189 goals in 194 games.

Ronaldo's contract is of two and a half years and will expire in 2025. The Portuguese might be on course to add a new feather to his cap.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano @wa7dpoet @SPL Thank you for the warm welcome! Hope you will come to see me playing! @wa7dpoet @SPL Thank you for the warm welcome! Hope you will come to see me playing!

Ronaldo shared a message of optimism with fans following his unveiling. The No. 7 said (h/t The CR7 timeline):

"I have watched several games of yours; you are really great, and I knew that I will play with a group of great players. We will achieve great things together."

Cristiano Ronaldo was unfairly criticised at Manchester United - Louis Saha

Cristiano Ronaldo has been unveiled as an Al-Nassr player.

Louis Saha has said that Cristiano Ronaldo was unfairly criticised at Manchester United. He added that moving away from Europe might be a blessing in disguise for Ronaldo.

Speaking to compare.bet, Saha said:

"People are talking about his age and how maybe his fitness isn’t as good as it was, but it’s not fair. People forget that last year, the club was not playing well at all.

People were blaming him when he was scoring goals, while Rashford wasn’t playing well, Martial either wasn’t playing well or was injured. Also Maguire was making mistakes, De Gea was making mistakes, everyone was making mistakes. Bruno was not himself. But still Ronaldo was criticised? He had no support, so maybe moving away from Europe, where he wasn’t being supported is a good thing for him."

Ronaldo has scored just thrice across competitions in club football this season.

Poll : 0 votes